ATTLEBORO — For four quarters Thursday night at McGrath Stadium, it was Bishop Feehan High’s game — as well as Nick Yanchuk’s.
A 65-18 win over Arlington Catholic was just what the Shamrocks needed to inject new life into the team as the season reaches the midway point, and the witching hour for teams wanting to make a postseason push.
Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said in a year that could easily have continued the course it started on, that senior leadership has been key in helping bring the Shamrocks to their second straight win to move to 2-3.
“I give all the credit to my senior class,” Pinabell said. “I’ve got great leadership, a great group of kids, and I’m telling you, you would not have known this team was 0-3 with the way we’ve practiced. In high school sports, when things start spiraling and you don’t have good leadership it could be a difficult season. Win or lose, the seniors have been the rock of this team.”
Feehan opened the scoring with a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Yanchuk, his first of five on the night, to put the Shamrocks ahead 7-0.
Arlington Catholic answered with a 10-yard run by Isaiah Osgood, but a missed extra point kept the game in Feehan’s favor with 3:49 to go in the first quarter.
The Shamrocks, and Yanchuk, ran away with the game from there.
Yanchuk scored again at 3:20 in the quarter to make it 13-6 after a blocked extra point. On the following drive the Shamrocks recorded a safety, with Case Mankins forcing Osgood to throw the ball away in the end zone for intentional grounding to make it 15-6 with 2:50 left in the first half.
Yanchuk got his number called again, this time on a 19-yard rushing score to make it 23-6.
And then, in a blink of an eye, the game entered halftime at 52-12. Ahead of halftime the Shamrocks put a dagger into an already reeling Arlington Catholic as Damon Frenette picked off a pass and took it 95 yards the other way for a touchdown as time expired.
“Our defense again played well and they put us in a position to score,” Pinabell said. “I did say one of the keys to the game was to control the ball, and we ran for 452 yards. We set out to do what we wanted to do, control the game on the ground. The offensive line played incredibly well.”
Yanchuk returned to the lineup after an undisclosed illness/sickness sidelined him, and returned to his old self with a 250-yard night.
“Nick was Nick,” Pinabell said. “It’s great to have him back. He had five scores and probably 250 (yards). I’m just really pleased with how we responded to some early season adversity. We’ve got a shot, and that’s the goal.”
The Shamrocks adjusted their playcalling to bring in some bench players in the second half, orchestrating the scheme at halftime.
Pinabell noted that it’s a tricky scenario with letting depth players into a game with such a lead since he wants them to play hard, but to be mindful of the opponent.
“It’s one of those things where it’s difficult because the kids don’t play much, and you want them to play hard, but you want to be respectful of your opponent,” Pinabell said. “I think in the second half, we pretty much ran ISO. We wanted to make sure we got our kids in there.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.