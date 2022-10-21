ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High football team sacked previously undefeated Bishop Fenwick High, 20-3, on Friday night, scoring all 20 of its points in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Shamrocks’ leading rusher Nick Yanchuk’s 222 yards on 26 attempts led all rushers in the win. His first score, a 41-yard haul to take a 7-3 lead with 6:24 left in the game, breathed life into a Feehan team that was otherwise struggling to get things moving.

