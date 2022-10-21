ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High football team sacked previously undefeated Bishop Fenwick High, 20-3, on Friday night, scoring all 20 of its points in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Shamrocks’ leading rusher Nick Yanchuk’s 222 yards on 26 attempts led all rushers in the win. His first score, a 41-yard haul to take a 7-3 lead with 6:24 left in the game, breathed life into a Feehan team that was otherwise struggling to get things moving.
“We put a lot on our offensive line and we put a lot on Nick,” Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said. “That’s what we do. We made an adjustment at halftime and on the touchdown run it came through, so I give our staff a lot of credit on that. It’s a hard fought win and in games like this, we’ve got to lean on the o-line. When you’ve got (Yanchuk) back there, you’ve got a chance.”
Following Yanchuk’s score, it all broke loose for the Shamrocks.
The second play following the score from the line of scrimmage by the Crusaders was fumbled following a complete pass, and was scooped up by Feehan’s Brendan Koss for a 20-yard touchdown. The score, with a failed extra-point try, made it 13-3 with under six minutes to go.
Koss, who played one game at fullback earlier in the season due to injuries in the backfield, set the Bishop Feehan sideline ablaze with his touchdown as players and coaches celebrated the score that was both the first of his high school career and the eventual game-winner.
“I don’t think he was going to get stopped going in,” Pinabell said. “I think I almost chased him in the end zone.”
Fenwick’s next drive proved to be a game-ending drive by the Crusaders, as a second down sack by Feehan backed up Fenwick further into its own territory. After back-to-back incomplete passes, the Shamrocks took over. On their first play from scrimmage following the turnover on downs Yanchuk rumbled 20 yards to score and effectively put the game to bed with still 3:58 to go.
Yanchuk credited his offensive line for his success. When it comes to managing the expectations, he said it’s a trust factor between everyone on the field to get the job done and to trust their teammate next to them.
“I count on the defense with all my heart and they count on me to run the ball on offense,” Yanchuk said. “It goes both ways, I trust the o-line to make blocks and they trust me to run behind them. Its one way, we all trust each other and that’s what makes us so good.”
Before the fourth quarter, the game was a battle of defenses. Bishop Feehan let Fenwick get to the red zone three times (twice early in the first half), and stood tall for stops on each try. The only time Fenwick got into scoring range, a penalty backed it up and elected to kick a 33-yard field goal with 10:01 left on the clock in the first quarter.
“Those two drives in the first half where they got into the red zone and we held them to three points, to me that was the ballgame. That was huge,” Pinabell said. “That’s a tough offense to stop. A total team effort. It says a lot about us as a team. These guys have just been battling.”
The win strengthens the playoff hopes for Feehan, which is now 4-3 and winners of four straight. Entering Friday the Shamrocks were on the bubble of teams looking to secure a spot in the postseason. A 17-point win over Fenwick, now 6-1, was exactly what the Shamrocks needed as they take a break for a little while before getting back to practice on Tuesday.
“It’s big,” Pinabell said. “We tried to temper those talks this week because you don’t want the kids hyped up. We tried to keep it business as usual, but in our locker room we knew this is a huge game its a quality opponent. Year in and year out, they’re one of the best teams around. I’m just happy we got the win tonight.”
