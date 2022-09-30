BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan High football team is on the board, earning a 30-0 win over Archbishop Williams High Friday night for its first win behind running back Nick Yanchuk’s four touchdowns.

It was the Yanchuk show for the Shamrocks as he rushed for close to 200 yards. One of his TDs came on an 85-yard score on the first play on offense. A 27-0 halftime lead saw reserves enter the game as Bishop Feehan (1-3) had the game locked up through the second half.