BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan High football team is on the board, earning a 30-0 win over Archbishop Williams High Friday night for its first win behind running back Nick Yanchuk’s four touchdowns.
It was the Yanchuk show for the Shamrocks as he rushed for close to 200 yards. One of his TDs came on an 85-yard score on the first play on offense. A 27-0 halftime lead saw reserves enter the game as Bishop Feehan (1-3) had the game locked up through the second half.
“He had a great game,” Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said on Yanchuk. “We played a lot of our two’s and three’s in the second half. We’ve got a game Thursday. I wanted to make sure our guys were ready to go with a quick turnaround.”
The win rights the ship for Bishop Feehan after a three-game skid against teams that were a combined 11-0 entering Friday (North Attleboro, Attleboro, St. Mary’s Lynn).
“I felt good all week,” Pinabell said. “Our team certainly hasn’t practiced like an 0-3 team. I thought our kids responded real well this week and I give them all the credit. I was happy we finished it tonight. We did that tonight.”
Bishop Feehan had 26 plays from the line of scrimmage on offense and gained 262 yards rushing. They had 273 total yards of offense. Pinabell hopes it gives his guys a boost ahead of a league match up against Arlington Catholic on Thursday.
“I hope we can get on a roll now,” Pinabell said. “(Arlington Catholic) is playing well. They’ve got an athletic quarterback and I’m already thinking about them. We’ve just go to try and keep thing rolling.”
Uxbridge 50, Seekonk 28
SEEKONK — In a barnburner of sorts, Seekonk (2-2) was unable to gain ground on Uxbridge in a loss at home.
Uxbridge led at halftime, 34-22, and then pulled away in the second half.
Seekonk head coach Jason Azulay had preached the week-long message of never quitting.
“We had a couple stops at the end of the first half, so we were very excited to get the ball back (after halftime,)” Azulay said. “Our motto for the week and the game was to never quit. I thought last week our kids quit a little bit and couldn’t get back up, but I was proud of them for fighting back and putting some extra points up. When you’re backed in a corner, never quit. If you never quit, you have a chance.”
Jaden Arruda had two rushing scores in short-yardage situations. Arruda passed for 159 yards and didn’t throw an interception. Kevin Crowe had a 60-yard receiving score and Joey Nolan rushed for a score.
Milford 24, Attleboro 0
MILFORD — Attleboro tasted its first defeat of the season, getting shut out on the road by Milford.
The Bombardiers (3-1) allowed two scores in the first quarter, both on the ground, putting them in a hole entering the second quarter. A field goal before halftime had Attleboro chasing a 17-0 deficit.
Milford added one more to the scoring total at the 8:21 mark in the fourth quarter.
On defense for the Bombardiers Anthony Salviati had 14 tackles. Adrian Rivera had seven tackles, two for a loss, and Spencer Sherck had five tackles. Rivera had three catches for 10 yards, along with 67 yards rushing, and Salviati had 12 yards receiving.
Foxboro 14, Hopkinton 3
HOPKINTON — Two 3-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half from Lincoln Moore helped earn Foxboro iits first win over Hopkinton.
The Warriors (1-3) rushed for 80 yards and benefitted from a short field on their two scoring drives.
For Hopkinton, it was on the resulting end of a strong day from punter Sam Carpenter, who and field-flipping punts that were downed well inside Hopkinton territory. He averaged close to 50 yards per punt and had balls downed inside the 5-yard line twice.
A patient Foxboro rushing attack was key in the second half in getting ahead and staying ahead. Moore’s scores came in the third and fourth quarters.
On top of strong play from the special teams, Shane Henry had two interceptions for the Warriors. Brandon O’Grady had three sacks.
King Philip 26, Taunton 24
WRENTHAM — A rough 70-yard Will Astorino touchdown run for King Philip set the tone early, but it ended up being a battle for the Warriors.
King Philip (4-0) led 13-12 after the first quarter, with a Will LaPlante touchdown reception from Tommy McLeish going for close to 40 yards following Astorino’s score. A two-point conversion failed, leading to the one-point game.
A 2-yard Kyle Abbott touchdown after a roughly 70-yard kick return by Andrew LaPlante kept the game a one-point difference as Taunton scored again, sending the game into halftime at 19-18.
From there, another Abbott score in the third quarter from 10 yards out gave KP some breathing room at 26-18 with a converted extra-point. Taunton scored again, but ran out of time as the Warriors held on by preventing a two-point conversion try to tie.
Somerset-Berkley 42, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DIGHTON — The Falcons were blanked on the scoreboard while allowing four scores in the first half en route to the loss.
Joel DaSilva was 5-for-13 in passing with 27 yards and an interception for D-R (1-3). Cam St. James led the team in rushing with 42 yards on the ground. Cole Bilodeau had eight tackles and 24 yards rushing.