ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan football team celebrated its homecoming game with a 48-21 blowout of Cardinal Spellman High on Saturday as Nick Yancuk rushed for three first-half touchdowns.
"We played well," Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said of the Shamrocks' third straight win. "We did a good job and did what we needed to do to win the game. I'm really pleased, we played very well in all three aspects of the game. I'm proud of our kids for just being focused all week and taking care of business.
It was a great atmosphere," Pinabell added, "Feehan does an incredible job with creating (homecoming). They've turned it into a community celebration."
The Shamrocks opened the scoring with a 35-yard run from Nick Yanchuk in the first quarter. Feehan extended its lead with a 63-yard pun return for a touchdown by Connor McHale, making it 13-0 in the first quarter.
Spellman answered with a touchdown to cut the difference to 13-7 with two minutes to go in the first quarter, but Feehan had an answer of its own with a 75-yard touchdown run by Yanchuk to make it 20-7.
A fumble recovery, a Dante Bruschi touchdown, a Niko Iovieno rushing score and another touchdown from Yanchuk put the Shamrocks comfortably ahead, 41-7, entering halftime.
The Shamrocks another Bruschi touchdown in the second half to close ut their scoring.
The momentum keeps rolling for the Shamrocks who next face undefeated Bishop Fenwick (6-0) on Friday.
Pinabell said the Shamrocks' confidence continues to grow as they evened their record at 3-3 heading into one of their biggest games of the season.
"I think over the last few weeks, we've played very well," Pinabell said. "We continue to get better in all three phases of the game and I think our kids are playing with a lot of confidence. I think they're playing together and having fun and it's been great."
