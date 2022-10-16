ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan football team celebrated its homecoming game with a 48-21 blowout of Cardinal Spellman High on Saturday as Nick Yancuk rushed for three first-half touchdowns.

"We played well," Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said of the Shamrocks' third straight win. "We did a good job and did what we needed to do to win the game. I'm really pleased, we played very well in all three aspects of the game. I'm proud of our kids for just being focused all week and taking care of business.

