ATTLEBORO — A strong second half shot the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team ahead to stay as the Shamrocks held off a resilient Franklin High team Monday night in a 69-61 win to advance to the MIAA Division 1 state tournament quarterfinals.
The Round of 16 tilt between the No. 2 Shamrocks and No. 15 Franklin saw the Panthers jump ahead early, utilizing their size to get underneath to the basket. The Panthers built a 24-15 lead in the first quarter as the Shamrocks allowed Franklin to get to the line three times (5-for-6) and saw the visitors have a one-and-one chance three times (1-for-3) as the interior defense struggled.
Having the disadvantage in the post was nothing new for the Shamrocks.
“We got in some foul trouble early because of their size,” Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said. “We were reaching a little. We’ve been undersized before so we know how to play that way. We try to do our best on the offensive glass. They hurt us early (on the glass), but I think we stayed focused on it down the stretch.”
Feehan got back into the game in the second quarter by going on an 11-2 run to close within 28-26 before a 3-pointer for Franklin by Lizzy Newman. Both sides traded baskets before halftime. A midcourt steal by Sammy Reale, who had a team-high 20 points, saw her nearly sink a half-court heave, but it bounced off the iron and into the hands of Mary Daley under the basket, where she collected the rebound and sank a layup right before the horn to make it 33-32 at the break.
The third quarter saw Madelyn Steel (19 points) catch fire from beyond the arc, sinking four 3-pointers as the Shamrocks surged ahead. A converted and-one opportunity from Feehan’s Julia Webster (11 points) gave Feehan a brief lead before it was answered going the other way.
Reale hit back-to-back threes for the final lead change of the night, the first at 6:40 and the second at 6:05, to make it 41-35. Reale followed with another basket and Feehan was up 43-35 for its largest lead to that point.
“We made a little bit of a run in the second half to get the momentum back,” Dolores said. “Really, just trust what we knew. We worked out help defense a little, we were a little more effective in our help rotations. We continued to work the ball and get great shots. Maddy stepped up, Sammy stepped up, Charlotte (Adams-Lopez) did a great job. We had a lot of great performances. It was a good team effort.”
The Panthers surged back with three straight baskets to make it a one-possession game again, but Steel again sank a bomb from beyond the arc to give Feehan a cushion.
Steel’s fourth trey of the night, along with a score from Brooke Canty and a free throw from Reale, put Feehan ahead 54-45 near the end of the third quarter until Franklin’s Bridget Leo heaved a 50-foot half court shot that swished before the buzzer to bring the difference back to six.
Fortunately for the Shamrocks, the 3-pointer didn’t provide much spark for Franklin. The Panthers were unable to bring the difference any closer than four through the final eight minutes as Fehan hit its free throws, going 13-for-18 to seal the win.
Dolores believes that the win over an underrated Franklin team, which ran away with the Hockomock League’s Kelley Rex Division with a record of 18-5, was a confidence-builder for her squad.
“I think it should build confidence in our players,” Dolores said. “It was certainly a great high school basketball game, and that’s what I told them before the game,” Dolores said. “’Enjoy this, this is going to be a great atmosphere and a great game.’ I think we got all the elements of it and I think our kids are feeling pretty good because of it.”
The Shamrocks await their next opponent in the Elite Eight, which will be either No. 10 Newton North or No. 7 Bridgewater-Raynham who squared off Wednesday night.
