ACTON — The King Philip Regional High girls basketball team saw its season come to a close Wednesday night in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament, losing to No. 32 Acton-Boxboro Regional, 62-57.
The No. 33 Warriors trailed 15-9 after the first quarter and 29-23 at haltime.
Acton-Boxboro pulled away in the third quarter, extending its lead to 50-38 to pull away for the win.
Leading King Philip in scoring was Emily Sawyer with 29 points. Jaclyn Bonner added seven points.
The Warriors close their season at 11-10.
Grafton 43, Dighton-Rehboth 33
GRAFTON — The No. 35 Falcons were knocked out of the Division 2 postseason in the preliminary round by No. 30 Grafton.
The Falcons trailed Grafton 22-15 at half before closing within three points in the first four minutes of the third period, but were unable to take the lead.
Ella Damon picked up a fourth foul in the second half to hinder D-R’s comeback efforts.
Damon had a team-high 14 points as the Falcons finished their season at 15-6.