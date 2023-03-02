ATTLEBORO — After falling behind early, the second-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team found its footing and ran away with a 72-29 rout of No. 34 seed Plymouth North High win in their MIAA Division 1 Round of 32 game Thursday night.
The Shamrocks advanced to face No. 15 Franklin, the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division champion, at a date and time to be determined.
Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores knows the history that comes with Franklin’s program, and was keeping an eye on the Panthers’ game against Newton South ahead of tipoff.
“Franklin is a great program, we’ll take a look at them on film,” Dolores said. “They’re well coached and have great players and a tradition of winning. It’ll be a tough matchup, for sure.”
The Shamrocks were quickly tested in the opening minutes of their postseason debut, succumbing to the Blue Eagles’ aggressive full-court press where the visitors’ size was an advantage. Feehan fell behind 5-0, but a 3-pointer by Maddy Steel got the Shamrocks going.
A transition score from Sammy Reale pulled the game even, and after a back-and-forth series of plays, the Shamrocks took the lead off a steal and score by Mary Daley at 9-7 and never looked back.
Despite not having a good shooting night early on, the Shamrocks battled through it by getting to the basket underneath. Feehan converted from 3-point territory twice in the first half, which were the first and last scores of the half.
“We were pretty amped up for this game, and sometimes when you’re amped up, the shots don’t fall early,” Dolores said. “From the get-go we, said let’s weather the storm, get to the basket and gets some easy looks. (Plymouth North) came out ready to play and hit some shots and we knew when you play a tournament, any team at this point of the season can play and get their runs. We knew they were going to have some fight in them.”
By the end of the first quarter Feehan led 17-12 on two late baskets by Reale, and opened the second quarter with a 20-2 run that put Plymouth North away. A Steel trey before halftime made it 40-16 at the break.
The Shamrocks’ scoring assault continued through the second half as their lead swelled. At the end of 24 minutes of play, it was 56-22.
The Shamrocks thrived on the defensive end, forcing over a dozen turnovers, and as is customary for Feehan’s quick offense, the defense got the offense going, leading to quick baskets.
“We really pride ourselves on the defense and the kids have bought into it,” Dolores said. “They love to play defense and they know the defense generates the offense. They really stuck to the game plan.”
Reale’s 19 points paced the Shamrocks with Madelyn Steel adding 15, Adams-Lopez 13 and Julia Webster 11 points.
