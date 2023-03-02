ATTLEBORO — After falling behind early, the second-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team found its footing and ran away with a 72-29 rout of No. 34 seed Plymouth North High win in their MIAA Division 1 Round of 32 game Thursday night.

The Shamrocks advanced to face No. 15 Franklin, the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division champion, at a date and time to be determined.

