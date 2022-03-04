ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team got off to a slow start in its MIAA Div. 1 state tournament opener, but blew open the game with a 26-6 fourth-quarter surge to put away Peabody High 67-39, Friday night.
The fifth-seeded Shamrocks were taking on a Tanners team that was seeded 28th despite finishing with an 18-3 record and won its preliminary-round game by 24 points.
Bishop Feehan was sluggish coming out of the gate in the first quarter, struggling to a 9-5 lead.
“It was a slow start,” Shamrocks coach Amy Dolores said, “We struggled to get going and we needed more energy, but (senior guard) Lydia Mordarski really carried us, scoring seven (of Feehan’s nine first-quarter points).”
The Shamrocks used a 17-7 second-quarter run to go up by 14 at halftime, with senior forward Camryn Fauria tallying nine points in that quarter.
Bishop Feehan extended the lead to 17 at the end of the third quarter in which “we went on a little bit of a run to open the quarter,” according to Dolores, “and then Peabody closed it and extended it a little more.”
But the Shamrocks’ talent soon overwhelmed the Tanners, with Fauria scoring nine of her game-high 22 points in the final quarter as Bishop Feehan pulled away for the dominant victory. “The kids really executed in the final quarter,” Dolores said.
Mordarski chipped in 20 points for Feehan while collecting a team-high eight rebounds, junior guard Samantha Reale had eight points and seven rebounds, and senior captain Mckenzie Faherty added six points.
The fifth-seeded Shamrocks improved to 20-2 for the season, and will next host 12th-seeded Westford Academy in a round-of-16 game. Bishop Feehan is somewhat familiar with Westford as the two teams met in the Mansfield Roundball Classic championship game just over a week ago, with the Shamrocks rolling past the Ghosts, 67-36.
The date and time for the upcoming tournament matchup has yet to be announced.
Foxboro 56, Nashoba 38
Trailing 13-7 after the first quarter, the host Warriors blanked Nashoba Regional with an 18-0 second-quarter blitz and coasted to the Div. 2 first-round tournament victory Friday night.
Freshman Kailey Sullivan scored exactly half of Foxboro’s points and hit six three-pointers, while Erin Blake added eight points and Hannah Blake went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
“It was a complete team effort,” coach Lisa Downs said. “Our defense stifled their outside shooting, and they only had three threes, and that’s what their offense relied upon. So we were focused on shutting down those perimeter shots.”
Nineteenth-seeded Nashoba, which had no seniors on its team, finished its season 14-7.
Foxboro, seeded 14th in the tournament, improved to 14-7 and will face a familiar nemesis in the next round in fellow Davenport division rival Oliver Ames, which will come into this contest with an 18-3 overall record after finishing 15-1 in the Hockomock League. The third-seeded Tigers defeated the Warriors 65-30 in January and rallied in the fourth quarter for a 64-41 victory in February in which Sullivan was held to just seven points. The date and time for this round-of-16 matchup has yet to be announced.
Woburn 42, Mansfield 37
After scoring just 13 points in the second half, visiting No. 26 Mansfield was dealt a nail-biting MIAA Div. 1 first-round loss by Woburn.
Thanks to three first-half 3-pointers from Abby Wager, the Hornets managed to put together a solid first half, holding one-point leads at the end of the first quater (14-13) and second quarter (23-22) . But No. 7 seed Woburn’s defense took the Hornets out of their rhythm in the second half.
“We struggled offensively in the third and fourth,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “Woburn is super athletic. Its defense is top-notch.”
Kara Santos finished with a team-high 18 points for the Hornets (12-11), while Wager scored 14. They accounted for 32 of Mansfield’s 37 points.
Wachusett 54, King Philip 36
After a tight first half, host No. 2 Wachusett outscored the Warriors 19-4 in the third quarter, handing No. 31 King Philip a decisive MIAA Div. 1 first-round loss.
Wachusett was in command early, leading 17-8 at the end of one. But, buoyed by their defense, the Warriors responded with a 15-10 second quarter, cutting the Wachusett advantage to 27-23 at the break.
“We started off slow,” King Philip coach Jeff Miszkiewicz said. “But we picked up the defensive intensity in the second quarter and played with a ton of energy.”
The wheels then fell off for the Warriors in the second half as they were outscored 27-13 with Wachusett’s defense tightening up over the final two frames.
“They ramped up the pressure for the last two quarters, and that had us flustered,” Miszkiewicz said. “They were able to pull away and keep the lead.”
Elizabeth Molla and Jackie Bonner scored 12 points apiece for the Warriors (11-11) while Liv LaFond added eight.