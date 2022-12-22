ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team used its speed and aggression to jump on top of Mansfield High in the first quarter and proceeded to roll to a 57-42 Hockomock League road win Thursday night.

The Shamrocks shot ahead to a 15-3 lead off field goals from Julia Webster and 3-point scores from Sam Reale, Madelyn Steel and Mary Daley.

