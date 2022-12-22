ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team used its speed and aggression to jump on top of Mansfield High in the first quarter and proceeded to roll to a 57-42 Hockomock League road win Thursday night.
The Shamrocks shot ahead to a 15-3 lead off field goals from Julia Webster and 3-point scores from Sam Reale, Madelyn Steel and Mary Daley.
“We tried to keep the intensity and push the pace of the game,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “They made some adjustments and fought back.”
The Hornets struggled on the inside early while Feehan hit back-to-back 3-pointers from Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Steel. A trey from Mansfield’s Kara Santos kept the game at a 10-point deficit, but two quick scores — including a halftime buzzer beater from Webster — gave the Shamrocks a 29-17 lead entering halftime.
Mansfield’s run of games have seen a pair of losses to Attleboro and Foxboro. Both opponents are gritty, quick and aggressive teams that Mansfield struggled with for four quarters, similar to what Bishop Feehan did on Thursday night. Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said experience from those games has helped Mansfield in prep and growth.
“You look at our schedule, and it’s tough,” McPherson said. “I think if we play a different-caliber team coming into this, I think we leave here pretty disheartened. Foxboro was a good prep to come in and prepare for this. We battled back.”
Coming out of halftime the Shamrocks picked up where they left off, going on a 9-3 run to extend their lead. Eventually, the lead ballooned to a 19-point cushion for the Shamrocks entering the fourth quarter.
Needing to chip away drastically, the Hornets took successfully to the baseline with Santos. Santos’ attempts from underneath the basket saw her score 10 points in the fourth quarter while Bishop Feehan went on a stretch where it went 4 of 8 from the charity stripe without a field goal. Santos finished the night with a team-high 17 points, helping cut the margin down significantly.
“We know they’re an experienced squad,” Dolores said. “They’ve got good players. We knew if Santos got the ball on the block she was going to be a problem for us. We did a good job, until that last quarter.”
The Hornets cut the difference to nine at 45-36 with more than three minutes to go, but it was the closest they’d get. The Shamrocks held firm, getting crucial scores from Webster and Reale to put the game into a double digit difference.
A 3-pointer by Charlotte Adams-Lopez with a minute to go put the bow on the win before Christmas break, moving Feehan to 2-0 on the season. Adams-Lopez finished with 14 points while Webster led the team with 15 points.
Dolores said the win is big to keep the energy and confidence up through Christmas break, but they’re right back into the thick of it with a holiday tournament next week.
“We have a busy holiday stretch. We’ll play in a Christmas tournament in Rockland,” Dolores said. “It’s a tough stretch of games for us, but it’s certainly an important win to get some momentum.”
Bishop Feehan opens its holiday tournament run on Tuesday against Norwell at Rockland High. Mansfield (1-3) plays Carlsbad on Tuesday in a tournament.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.