NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team presented new head coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken with her first career victory and a cherished one too: a 41-30 conquest of archrival North Attleboro Monday at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
The Bombardiers (1-2) limited the Rocketeers (1-2) to just 15 points in both the first and second halves. AHS held a 21-15 lead at the break and took a 34-23 margin into the fourth quarter.
Meg Gordon scored nine of her 13 points during the first half for AHS, while Lindsey Perry added eight points.
“Our full-court man-to-man pressure was good,” Hochwarter-Bracken said of the Bombardiers’ defense in taking away North’s transition and good looks for shots. “Best of all, everyone (seven players with points) contributed.”
Ava McKeon scored eight points for North, while freshmen Maryellen Charette and Sam Sweeney each scored seven points.
“We were a little timid and made a few mistakes,” North coach Nikki Lima-Correia said. “We came out flat and were not running our offense.”
AHS returns to action Wednesday with a non-league game at home against Durfee, while North has a non-league game Thursday at Bishop Feehan.
Foxboro 56, Mansfield 43
FOXBORO — The foundation for the future of the Foxboro Warriors, Kailey Sullivan (16 points) and Ava Hill (14), led the way in the Hockomock League win over the Hornets.
Foxboro (2-1) relied on a stingy full-court man-to-man defense, with Erin Foley blanketing the Hornets’ premier scorer, Abby Wager, as the Warriors took a 25-13 lead by intermission.
“We were much-improved,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the contributions at both ends of the floor. Foley kept Wager (11 points) out of the scorebook in the first half, as Kara Santos led Mansfield (2-1) with 13 points.
Both Sullivan and Hill each hit two 3-pointers for Foxboro, which also cashed in on eight of 12 chances at the free-throw line.
“Foxboro will be a tough team down the stretch,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “They’re athletic and so well-conditioned (defensively) and they were finding their shots.”
Foxboro is off until a Dec. 28 game against Needham at the Acton-Boxboro Tournament, while Mansfield will host Westwood that day at the Hornet Holiday Tournament.
King Philip 65, Stoughton 41
STOUGHTON — Jacki Bonner hit a trio of 3-point shots and finished with 21 points, while Jordan Bennett also hit three trifectas and finished with 13 points as the unbeaten Warriors held off the Black Knights in the Hockomock League game.
KP owned a 30-24 halftime lead and then rallied for 17 third-quarter points with six players contributing points, five by Bennett. The Warriors limited Stoughton to just six third-quarter points and took a 47-30 lead into the final eight minutes.
KP is off until a Dec. 29 non-league game against Chicopee at the Framingham Holiday Tournament.
Dighton-Rehoboth 57, Fairhaven 46
FAIRHAVEN — Six players scored points during a 20-point third-second surge that carried D-R to the South Coast Conference victory.
Ella Damon paced the Falcons (1-3) with 19 points, five in the turnaround second session. Lucy Latour and Bri Malaguti each added 10 points.
The Falcons took a 29-17 lead at the half and owned an 11-point lead entering the fourth quarter. D-R will next host archrival Seekonk Thursday at 5 p.m.
Tri-County 32, Upper Cape Regional 25
FRANKLIN — Noelle Kennedy tallied 12 points and Meg O’Shaughnessy scored 10 points as the Cougars prevailed in the Mayflower League game. Tri-County held a 17-16 halftime lead and then limited Upper Cape to just nine points over the final 16 minutes.
