The most recent additions to the 1,000-point club in high schools girls basketball this season were Foxboro High senior guard Katelyn Mollica and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio, two backcourt cornerstones of The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Basketball All-Star Team.
Along with a trio of players from 11-win Bishop Feehan High and three standouts from nine-win Foxboro High, The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster is made up of defenders, rebounders and scorers par excellence.
“It’s been a challenging season for any number of reasons, but we were all so happy to have the chance to actually play some games,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said of her Warriors..
Mollica was the only returner for Foxboro coach Lisa Downs’ defending MIAA Div. 2 state and South Sectional champs. The senior shooter reached double-digits in scoring in all 11 games, concluding her career with 1,407 points. She is joined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by senior Jordyn Collins and freshman Erin Foley.
Mollica moved into fourth on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list behind Sarah Behn, Jen Brown and Ashley Sampson, leading the Hockomock League in scoring with a 19-point per game average.
Collins, who will play soccer at Bryant University in the fall, averaged nine points and nine rebounds in her second varsity season, while Foley provided a glimpse of her potential greatness by averaging nine points and five rebounds per game.
Bishop Feehan, under second-year head coach Amy Dolores, compiled an 11-4 record, advancing to the semifinal round in its first year in the Catholic Central League.
The Shamrocks had a stellar season, losing only to unbeaten Bridgewater-Raynham, CCL champion St. Mary’s of Lynn and twice to Bishop Fenwick behind Mordarski, one of three Shamrock juniors who are Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Mordarski led Feehan in scoring with 13.2 points per game while Camryn Fauria averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game, and point guard McKenzie Faherty averaged six points and three assists.
D’Ambrosio guided Chris Perron’s D-R Falcons to 10 wins and into the South Coast Conference championship game, becoming a two-time All-SCC MVP. D’Ambrosio led the SCC in scoring with 20.3 points per game while averaging eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
D’Ambrosio moved into the No. 3 spot among Falcon female career scorers with 1,114 points, behind Mary Nwachukwu and her sister Emily D’Ambrosio.
The Sun Chronicle All-Stars also include a two-time selection from North Attleboro High in senior guard and leading scorer (11.4) Amanda Kaiser; Mansfield High sophomore guard and leading scorer (9.8) Abby Wager; Seekonk High senior leading scorer (10 ppg) and rebounder (7.6), All-SCC selection Lauren Tortolani; Norton High’s All-Tri-Valley League pick, senior Hannah Sheldon; King Philip High senior catalyst (12.5 ppg, seven rebounds, five steals) Caroline Aaron; along with Bombardiers’ junior forward Meg Gordon, who averaged 16.5 points per game, and freshman guard Narissa Smith, who averaged nine points per game.
