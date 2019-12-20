BRAINTREE — Archbishop Williams converted 31 free throws, hitting all 13 of its attempts at the foul line during the fourth quarter to overtake Bishop Feehan High 63-60 in a non-league girls’ basketball game Friday night.
The Shamrocks took a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter, but Archbishop Williams erased that with a 23-point session as Bishop Feehan had three players foul out.
Livia Mordarski scored 12 of her 18 points during the second half for Bishop Feehan (2-1). Haley Coupal added 14 points and Makenzie Faherty had 10.
The Shamrocks owned a 30-21 lead at the half as five players scored in a 17-point second quarter. Bishop Feehan returns home for a non-league game against R.I. powerhouse LaSalle Academy of Providence Monday with a 12:30 p.m. tapoff.
Dighton-Rehoboth 56, Fairhaven 23
FAIRHAVEN — Emily D’Ambrosio tallied 16 points as the Falcons broke out to a big first half lead and presented new head coach Chris Perron with his first South Coast Conference victory.
The Falcons (1-1) stormed out to a 29-8 lead by intermission with D’Ambrosio igniting the offense and Meg Reed (eight points) dominating in the paint and off the backboard.
Ella Damon and Bri Malaguti each added nine points for D-R, which had points from seven players in the contest.
Malaguti hit a trio of 3-point shots and the Falcons hit on five of seven free throws.
The Falcons are off until next Friday when they are at home against Wareham.
Medway 60, Norton 33
NORTON — Lauren Beach tallied 18 points as Medway took an early lead, built a 34-16 lead by halftime and went on to beat the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League game. Medway was limited to two 3-pointers by the Lancer defense, “but they were much bigger than us,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said.
Mikayler Patch scored eight points for the Lancers (0-3), while Olivia Atherton and Hannah Shelton each had six points.
Norton returns to action Monday for a non-league game at Seekonk.
Old Colony Reg. 58, Tri-County 40
ROCHESTER — Old Colony outscored the visiting Cougars 25-9 in the second quarter to take command at halftime 35-16. Center Cam Schweitzer led Tri-County (2-2) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Abby DeFloures, Jenna Johnson and Amy Freitas added six points apiece in the loss.
Old Colony is off until Jan. 6 when it hosts Upper Cape Cod Tech.
