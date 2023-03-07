NORTON — The Norton High girls basketball team fought hard to find its way back into its MIAA Division 3 state tourney game Tuesday night, but simply ran out of time against No. 11 Archbishop Williams High in a 60-56 loss to fall in the Round of 16.
With a strong season where it earned the No. 6 seed in Division 3 play, the Lancers closed out at 16-6. Norton head coach Dan Langmead reflected on the season with pride, saying the girls never quit and always battled hard in every game they played this season.
“One of the things I’m proud of is that almost after every game at least one person comments on how hard we played,” Langmead said. “I feel like tonight was just another example of that. That’s something I’m really proud of and it’s a credit to them. They love basketball and competing. They play hard. It’s a privilege to coach them and that was a really awesome season, and unfortunately we fell short.
“A lot to be proud of. They showed a lot of resolve. It was a continuous fight,” Langmead said.
Despite a game-high 20 points by Emma Cochrane, Norton struggled from the outset, falling behind 8-1 in the first quarter before the Lancers found their game inside, going up against a bigger Archbishop Williams team in the post. Norton pulled within 14-13 during a 6-0 stretch in the first quarter, but Williams answered with a 7-0 run to pull ahead again.
By the end of the quarter, Norton trailed 21-15. A collective effort where Norton capitalized off steals and turnovers led to the Lancers breaking even at half at 30-30, hitting two free throws before the half to tie.
The Lancers struggled much of the night to find the basket from outside and at the free-throw line. Norton, typically a strong 3-point shooting team, hit just one 3-pointer. At the stripe, the Lancers missed 12 attempts.
“They have some length, so that bothered some shots, I’m sure,” Langmead said. “We did talk about trying to attack (the basket) a little bit and we got to the bonus early, and we talked about that too. Their size was definitely a factor and it’s something we saw (size) during the season. We fight like crazy, but we’re not the biggest team. ... You can’t teach height, I thought we did a good job.”
Norton allowed the first two baskets of the second half to watch the gap grow as many as 12 points. A 6-0 start to the fourth quarter had Norton back in it at 50-47, but Williams again had an answer of its own with a 6-0 run.
Looking at the season, and with Taryn Fierri (four points) and Kate Andy (12 points) now departing the program, Langmead said it hurts to lose both great people in the classroom and great players on the floor.
“Taryn and Kate, I’ve had the privilege of coaching them for five years. They’re just amazing student-athletes,” Langmead said. “In the classroom they’re all-stars and on the court they’re fantastic. Both have college careers ahead of them, and that’s a credit to their hard work in the classroom and on the court. Super coachable, nice kids. I’ve had so many good memories with them. The hard part for me when coaching a senior is you don’t know it’s going to be our last game.
“We didn’t want this to be their last game, and their teammates now realize it too. ... That’s tough. You know it’s going to happen eventually, but you don’t want it to happen. Unfortunately tonight was the case.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.