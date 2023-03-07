NORTON — The Norton High girls basketball team fought hard to find its way back into its MIAA Division 3 state tourney game Tuesday night, but simply ran out of time against No. 11 Archbishop Williams High in a 60-56 loss to fall in the Round of 16.

With a strong season where it earned the No. 6 seed in Division 3 play, the Lancers closed out at 16-6. Norton head coach Dan Langmead reflected on the season with pride, saying the girls never quit and always battled hard in every game they played this season.

