ABINGTON — The Attleboro High girls basketball team closed out its regular season with a 74-53 road win over Abington High on Wednesday.
The Bombardiers (16-6) now await their postseason pairing as the No. 21 team in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
Attleboro led 44-24 at halftime after taking a 23-10 advantage into the second quarter as the Green Wave never challenged the lead though the second half.
Vanessa Ellis led the Bombardiers in scoring with 18 while Kayla Goldrick scored 17 and Lily Routhier scored 15.
Norton 70, Seekonk 43
NORTON — Norton closed out its best regular season since the 1992-1993 campaign by trouncing the Warriors to wind up 15-5.
The Lancers led 40-26 at halftime and extended the gap to 64-35 by the end of the third quarter.
Norton was led by Ella Tetrault’s 15 points while Gabby Johnson added a career-high 14 points. The Lancers await their Division 3 tourney opponent as the No. 6 team.
Ally Dantas led Seekonk with 15 points and Sienna Miranda added 10. Seekonk ended its season at 7-15.
Dighton-Rehoboth 50, East Bridgewater 34
EAST BRIDGEWATER — The Falcons finished their its regular season at 15-5, and awaits the Division 2 postseason tourney.
The Falcons, who were in control at 28-16 at halftime, were sparked by Ella Damon’s 18 points. Lucy Latour added 11.
D-R sealed the win with seven free throws in the fourth quarter.
Newton North 61, King Philip 44
NORWELL — King Philip ended the regular season at 11-9 as the No. 35 team in the Division 1 postseason, and await a potential tourney pairing.
The game stood tied with six minutes to go, but the Warriors ran out of steam in the final minutes as Newton North pulled away. Leading KP in scoring was Emily Sawyer with 15 points. Jaclyn Bonner added 12 points.
Bridgewater-Raynham 43, Mansfield 40
MANSFIELD — The Hornets dropped the championship game of their own Roundball Tournament to the Trojans, ending the regular season at 13-7.
Mansfield rallied from a nine-point deficit in the first quarter, but couldn’t pull out the win
Leading the Hornets in the scorebook were Abby Wager with 12 points and Ella Palanza with eight.
The Hornets await a postseason pairing as the No. 23 team in Division 1.