ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team saw its lead slip away briefly in the second half, but rallied in the third quarter to put the Bombardiers ahead again and pull away for a 45-30 win over visiting rival North Attleboro High Wednesday night in the final regular-season game at the Large Gymnasium.
Coming out of halftime, both sides went several minutes without a basket, going until 5:04 when Sam Sweeney of North Attleboro scored to give North a 20-19 lead.
A Summer Doherty 3-pointer followed, giving North Attleboro its biggest lead of the night at 22-19 with 4:17 to go in the third quarter.
Through the first half, the Rocketeers cut into an eight-point deficit that saw them have the game at 19-18 entering halftime. But after taking the lead, and looking to retain control of the game, Attleboro (15-6, 12-4 Hockomock League) ran off 12 unanswered points to close out the third quarter ahead 31-22.
The Rocketeers were able to score four points from the field in the fourth, and added a few points from the free-throw line, but Attleboro’s lead was too big to surmount a comeback attempt. Attleboro cushioned its lead off Lindsey Perry free throws and a pair of baskets from Goldrick.
Even with a slightly comfortable lead, Attleboro head coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken knew a scrappy North Attleboro team could swing the game its way quickly. She pointed out Doherty and the need to control the tempo as points of emphasis.
“I told the kids, ‘We still have a lead right now, but they’re scrappy and they can get a couple of steals and a couple of threes,’ “ Hochwarter-Bracken said. “They’ve got Summer (Doherty), who’s a good 3-point shooter who drives and slices and dices a defense. I said we’ve got to stop her and be patient and control the tempo of the game.”
After both sides struggled to finish at the basket for much of the game, Attleboro found its way with baskets from Meghan Gordon, Lindsey Perry and Hailey Perry in big moments. The Rocketeers weren’t as lucky as they couldn’t finish from close to bring stop the game from shifting to the home side.
“That’s been our issue all year, is finishing,” North Attleboro head coach Nikki Lima said. “You always tend to have that one quarter. ... On the offensive end, we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Did things I asked of them, but just couldn’t finish. It’s been a big problem all year.”
For Attleboro, it was looking to continue its high volume of shots, knowing they were going to fall at some point.
“I just told them keep shooting, eventually they’ll fall,” Hochwarter-Bracken said. “We were getting good looks and we needed to keep pushing the ball. We play our best basketball when we’re pushing the ball, and I tell them all the time. I sound like a broken record, but it’s really true.”
Gordon and Lindsey Perry led Attleboro’s scorers with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Goldrick also entered double-digit scoring with 10 points.
North Attleboro’s Doherty led her team with 14 points. Sweeney scored five points.
For both sides, it was the end of the road to key parts to their programs.
AHS Large Gym hosted its final home basketball game, sending off the program to a new facility with a win. Prior to tip off, the team welcomed current and former players and coaches to center court to celebrate their efforts and work to help strengthen the program since the gym’s initial opening in 1960.
Lima, a former player for Attleboro High and one of a few 1,000-point scorers in school history, joined a sea of blue at center court. She was also presented flowers by her alma mater.
For Lima, the sentiment grew as the night progressed. With the loss comes the end of the line for seven seniors on the Rocketeers basketball team.
Lima had much to say on her girls, especially Doherty and Taylor McMath, who were influential starting five players and captains.
“Summer and Taylor, my two captains in the starting five, have been a huge influence on all these kids,”Lima said. “Great kids on and off the court. Great kids in the classroom, with their teammates and are positive role models. All seven of (the seniors) just really did a good job of bringing up the younger ones.”
Seniors, along with Doherty and McMath who played in their final game, included Kathryn Sheytanian (one point), Amanda Hanewich, Chloe Mearn, Carly Guertin (one point) and Abby Camelio.
North Attleboro closed the season 4-15 overall and 4-14 in Hockomock League play.