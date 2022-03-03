ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team held a 21-8 lead through the first quarter, but slowly watched its MIAA Division 1 state tourney opener slip out of its grasp Thursday night at home, falling to North Andover High, 53-46.
Flying with energy and scoring in transition, the No. 13 Bombardiers opened the game on a 6-0 run, which elevated into a 17-5 lead later in the third quarter off a Meghan Gordon 3-pointer. Lindsey Perry and Gordon hit back-to-back baskets to end the quarter with Attleboro up by 13 points.
From there, No. 20 North Andover began to gradually chip away as the Scarlet Knights closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, with Attleboro managing only five points in eight minutes, making it 26-18 at halftime.
A 37-foot three from Jacqueline Rogers as the shot clock expired opened scoring in the third for North Andover, and from there the energy shifted almost entirely in the Scarlet Knights favor. Before Attleboro knew it, it was battling a one point lead as Rogers again sunk a three to make it 29-28.
Attleboro head coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken said the team lacked energy coming out of intermission, and credited the Scarlet Knights for shooting well.
“Coming out in the third quarter, we were just flat lined,” Hochwarter-Bracken said. “(North Andover) shot lights out. I thought the kids still played hard the whole way through and you can’t win them all, but they literally shot lights out and we couldn’t hit.”
The Bombardiers were able to gain as much as a three-point cushion in the third quarter before the lead slipped away off a Rogers converted and-one. Entering the final quarter, the game was a stark contrast from the first quarter, with North Andover ahead 38-37.
The Scarlet Knights opened the final eight minutes with a 7-2 run, giving itself breathing room. The Bombardiers struggled to finish underneath, often looking uneasy in shooting opportunities. With 1:35 to go Vanessa Ellis cut the deficit down to 47-44, the closest Attleboro got to taking the lead the rest of the way.
“(We) were being too passive. Someone needs shoot the ball. We need to score,” Hochwarter-Bracken said in reference to team’s reluctance to shoot at times.
The Bombardiers ran the shot clock near the midway point twice in their final possessions, looking for an open shooter while trailing by two possessions.
On top of their struggles on offense, the Bombardiers played in stretches without an integral piece of their starting lineup in Gordon, who racked up her fourth foul in the second half while the Bombardiers were in the throes of battling for the lead.
Gordon finished the night with 10 points while Ellis lead Attleboro with 14.
“I had to sit her in the fourth quarter because she had four fouls. I think that was getting into her head, and a couple of air balls,” Hochwarter-Bracken said. “I told her to keep shooting and you’ll see the ball go through and hopefully it’ll change.”
North Andover’s Hannah Martin closed the game with four straight free throws. A shifty and versatile guard, she led all scorers with 17 points.
“She did everything,” Hochwarter-Bracken said of Martin. “She would attack, she would kick out, drive to the hoop, could hit step backs. She was their best player and I think Kayla (Goldrick) did a good job on her through the whole game, but it’s tiring. It’s a lot for the legs.”
The Bombardiers closed their season at 16-7, with a Hockomock League record of 12-4 (second) in Hochwarter-Bracken’s first season at the helm. The rookie head coach, who was put into the role on short notice, said this season is a positive step forward and to not look at it as a failure despite the first-round exit.
“We had some small wins,”Hochwarter-Bracken said. “That’s what we need to look on. We can’t think of our season as we lost the playoff game, we’re terrible. We’re not. We’re a good team.”
Thursday night also spelled the end of the road for Attleboro’s seniors. Lindsey Perry (11 points), Hailey Perry, Avery Viera, Meghan Gordon and Lillian Froio depart the program with graduation coming this spring.
All five seniors played significant roles in the success of the team, both on the floor and on the bench as support.
“They’re going to be missed extremely, all five of them,” Hochwarter-Bracken said. “We’re definitely going to miss all of them. We got a lot of work (to do) in the offseason, but I think we’re good. We’ve got experience.”