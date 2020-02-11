ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team got a running start against the Taunton High Tigers Tuesday night en route to a solid 65-51 win, putting the Bombardiers one victory away from reaching the tournament with a pair of games remaining in the regular season.
“Our kids stepped up, everybody played well,” Attleboro coach Martin Crowley said. “It was a fitting night for all three of our seniors (Nyah Thomas, Jackie MacDonald and Liv McCall). All 10 of our girls who played tonight contributed and that’s what we need to be successful.”
The Bombardiers started out strong with a first quarter that saw them sink seven unanswered field goals to outscore the Tigers 14-2, thanks in large part to the shooting of Thomas, who scored layup after layup in the quarter, nailing down eight of her team-high 18 points.
The passing and shooting combo of Thomas and sophomore Meghan Gordon proved unstoppable in the opening eight minutes, shredding Taunton’s defense. Gordon notched six of her 16 points in the quarter. (Junior Ryan Johnson was the third Bombardier in double figures with 10 points.)
Taunton wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard again until the final minute of the quarter but clawed back to make it 16-7 at the buzzer.
Attleboro finished the half with another onslaught, outscoring Taunton 17-13 to give the Bombardiers a 33-20 lead at the intermission.
Despite building a commanding advantage, Attleboro didn’t let up the pressure. The last time the two teams met, Crowley noted, Taunton had forced the game into overtime and the Bombardiers won by only four points.
“We came out in the second half a little more intense and pushed that lead out to 20,” leading 58-38 at one point, with under four minutes to go in the final quarter. Crowley noted.
Taunton (8-11) fought back hard in the second half, actually outscoring Attleboro in the final period 21-18, thanks in part to the foul line shooting of freshman guard Kameron St.Pierre, who nailed four of eight attempts on her way to a game high total of 21 points.
“We’re trying to revamp and renew things.” first-year Tigers coach Amy Siggens said. “We’re going through the bumps and the roller coaster ride on that. I think we did a much better job in the second half, but when you are behind the eight ball already in the first half like that it’s hard to climb back.”
The victory puts Attleboro at 9-9 in the Hockomock League and 9-10 overall. The Bombardiers travel to Franklin Thursday and then wrap up their regular season with a 1 p.m. game at North Attleboro on Wednesday.
