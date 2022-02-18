ATTLEBORO — After trailing 18-13 in the first quarter, Attleboro High’s ability to break through Mansfield High’s defensive press helped the Bombardiers rally and take home a 58-52 win Friday night.
The Bombardiers (13-6, 11-4 league) won their fourth straight by reeling in the Hornets (11-8, 9-7) through the first half to take a 28-26 halftime advantage. The Bombardiers held a six-point lead after three quarters and never let go.
“I just told them, ‘You’ve got to keep fighting, got to keep digging,’” Attleboro head coach Bri Hochwarter Bracken said.
“Meg (Gordon) had some key rebounds and blocks, and I told them when we play our best basketball when we push up the floor. We’ve got to keep continuing to run. That’s our best basketball.”
The scoring in transition helped draw the ball to Lindsey Perry, who led Attleboro in scoring with 16 points. Carroll scored 11 points, Rylie Camacho had 10 points and Vanessa Ellis also had 10 points. Mansfield implemented a full-court press to try and slow the transition scoring, but allowed for the wealth to be shared among four double-digit scorers.
On Perry stepping up, Hochwarter Bracken said she had all the faith in her to perform, adding she believed in her to be capable of doing so since day one.
“She was huge,” Hochwarter Bracken said. “They definitely key in on Meg, but with her I told her ‘we need you, you’ve got to go get yours.’ And she did, and I’m proud of her for it.”
After doing a good job of breaking down the man-to-man defense int he first quarter, Mansfield saw the depth of Attleboro come into play as it tried to hold back Gordon.
“They’ve got a lot of different weapons,” Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said on Attleboro. “They were a bit deeper than us and had some costly turnovers at times. They had their scrappy guards attacking the boards really effectively. Eventually, it was just too hard to chip back away.”
Abby Wager led Mansfield with 15 points, playing one of her best games of the season on both ends of the floor. “(Wager) works tirelessly at her game. I thought collectively, from start to finish, this was Abby’s best game of the season,” McPherson said. “I think she’s always a threat to score, but to transform defensively was really good. ... She got a bunch of huge tips come back on blocks and played great defense.”
Anna Darlington had some keys defensive stops and 10 points
Mansfield returns to action Monday, hosting the Roundball Tournament against Westford Academy. Attleboro travels to Durfee on Monday.
Franklin 35, King Philip 49
The Warriors held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored 11-2 in the second quarter as the Panthers pulled away for the Hockomock League win.
Senior forward Olivia LaFond had eight points to lead King Philip (8-9, 8-8 league) while junior guard Leah Santoro added six points. Sophomore Jordan Bennett hit KP’s lone 3-pointer and finished with four points. King Philip closes out its season Tuesday at Shrewsbury.
Oliver Ames 78, North Attleboro 33
The Tigers routed the Rocketeers on the road, leading the Hockomock League rout from from start to finish.
Senior Summer Doherty (12 points, 11 in the second half) and freshman Maryellen Charatte (nine points) spearheaded the Rocketeers (4-14, 3-13 conference). North Attleboro wraps up its season at Attleboro on Wednesday.
D-R 66, Seekonk 33
After overwhelming the Warriors early for a 21-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Falcons cruised to their third straight win.
Ella Damon paced the Falcons with 23 points. Bri Malaguti and Lucy Latour added 14 points apiece.
The Falcons (12-7, 11-3 conference) play their season finale at home against Dartmouth on Saturday.
Old Colony 42, Tri-County 40
Senior Kayden Riley scored nine points with 12 rebounds and five steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell at home.