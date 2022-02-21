DURFEE — After outscoring Durfee High 17-3 in the second quarter, the Attleboro High girls basketball team secured a comfortable 61-30 non-league road victory on Monday.
Three Bombardiers reached double figures in scoring, led by senior Meg Gordon 16 points, while Vanessa Ellis chipped in 13 and Riley Camacho 12.
“It was a really good team win,” Attleboro coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken said. “We hit the open girl on offense, and the ball was going in.”
The Bombardiers (15-6) play North Attleboro at home on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 61, Natick 35
Lydia Mordarski’s game-high 20 points fueled the Shamrocks past the Rockets in the first round of the Mansfield Roundball Classic at Mansfield High.
Junior Sammy Reale added 11 points for Bishop Feehan () and sophomore Julia Webster also hit double figures with 10 points.
The Shamrocks led 10-8 after the first quarter and then outscored Natick 15-3 in the second quarter, ending the half on a 12-0 run to take a 25-5 lead at the break. Feehan was never threatened the rest of the way.
Feehan plays Westford Academy Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the tourney championship game.
Westford Academy 55, Mansfield 54
Host Mansfield came up just short in its opening game of the Mansfield Roundball Classic in a pairing of tournament-bound teams.
Westford Academy’s Abigail Chambers hits a long-distance 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining in regulation to pull out the win after Mansfield allowed 18 points over the final eight minutes.
Junior Abby Wager paced the Hornets with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Bridget Hanley and Kara Santos chipped in nine apiece.
The Hornets (11-9) play Natick in Wednesday’s consolation final.
Foxboro 61, Cambridge 30
The Warriors rolled to the road win behind 23 points and five 3-pointers from freshman guard Kailey Sullivan.
The depth of the Warriors was on full display as nine players found the net for Foxboro.
The Warriors (13-6) play at Walpole on Tuesday.
King Philip 49, Archbishop Williams 28
Thanks to a 16-2 start, King Philip cruised to the Weymouth tourney win.
Senior Liv LaFond finished with a team-high 10 points for the Warriors. Emily Sawyer added eight points, while Kylie Watson and Julia Marsden scored seven apiece.
The Warriors (9-10) play Shrewsbury on Tuesday.