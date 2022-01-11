ATTLEBORO — Seniors Meg Gordon and Lindsey Perry guided the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team to its best win of the young season Tuesday, a 57-47 conquest of perennial Hockomock League Davenport Division power Foxboro.
Gordon scored 19 points, while Perry and Kayla Goldrick each had 12 points for AHS, which improved to 4-3 overall on the season.
Cam Collins paced Foxboro (3-2) with 12 points.
The Bombardiers limited the Warriors to just two 3-point field goals in the contest, gaining a 32-25 lead by halftime and taking a 49-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
A 17-point third quarter in which four Bombardiers combined points for the surge denied Foxboro of a comeback bid. In that quarter, the Bombardiers’ man-to-man defense along with eight points by Perry and four from the hand of Lily Routhier gained the edge for AHS.
Foxboro had no answer for Gordon during the first half, as the All-Hockomock League center totaled 17 points.
“It was a great team win against a great program like Foxboro,” AHS coach Bri Bracken said. The Bombardiers play the second of three games this week Wednesday at Milford. Foxboro, which had two games postponed and had not played a game since Dec. 28, next entertains Sharon Friday.
Bishop Feehan 73, Cardinal Spellman 16
ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Camryn Fauria scored 15 of her 19 points during a first-half surge that left the unbeaten Shamrocks with a 46-8 lead at intermission in the Catholic Central League game.
Eleven players etched points for the Shamrocks (8-0), who hit five 3-pointers in the contest. Sam Reale and Olivia Franciscus each added 12 points for Bishop Feehan, which next entertains Archbishop Williams Friday.
Westood 50, Norton 43
NORTON — Mikayler Patch scored 18 points and Emma Cochrane had 11, but the Lancers were unable to claw back during the second half of the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton (4-3) held a 23-21 halftime lead, but Westwood gained a 37-30 edge entering the fourth quarter.
Patch scored 12 second-half points to keep the Lancers in contention, while Ella Tetrault hit a 3-pointer. Norton next visits Ashland Friday.
King Philip 43, Sharon 40
WRENTHAM — Jacki Bonner scored 16 points and Emily Sawyer 14 as the outside-inside influence, respectively, carried the Warriors to the Hockomock League win.
The Warriors (4-1), minus three players due to illness, limited Sharon to just seven points over the final eight minutes in overcoming a 33-23 deficit after three quarters.
Liz Molla hit a pair of fourth-quarter free throws to put KP on top. Bonner hit a pair of 3-point shots in the third quarter to keep KP within range of the Eagles, who held a 25-23 halftime lead. The Warriors next visit Milford Friday.
Bourne 60, Seekonk 31
BOURNE — The Warriors could not find the bottom of the basket during the second half, scoring just seven points in losing the South Coast Conference game to the Canalmen.
Seekonk (3-4) faced a 34-24 halftime deficit. Ally Dantas scored 11 points and Bria Dunphy nine for Seekonk, which has a non-league game Wednesday at West Bridgewater.
