SPRINGFIELD — The No. 21 Attleboro High girls basketball team was bounced out of the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Thursday night, falling hard to No. 12 Springfield Central, 61-20, in their first-round game.

The Bombardiers trailed 27-11 at halftime and was behind 43-18 to start the fourth quarter. The Bombardiers didn’t have a double-digit quarter in the loss.