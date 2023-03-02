SPRINGFIELD — The No. 21 Attleboro High girls basketball team was bounced out of the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Thursday night, falling hard to No. 12 Springfield Central, 61-20, in their first-round game.
The Bombardiers trailed 27-11 at halftime and was behind 43-18 to start the fourth quarter. The Bombardiers didn’t have a double-digit quarter in the loss.
Leading Attleboro (16-7) in scoring was Kayla Goldrick with 10 points.
Newton North 69, Mansfield 53
NEWTON — Abby Wager was the lone highlight for the Hornets, scoring her 1,000th career point in her final game on a free throw with 6:58 to remaining.
Wager became the third girl in Mansfield High history to eclipse the mark, doing so in 81 games. She finished with 27 points and 1,008 for her career.
The No. 23 seed Hornets closed the season at 13-8.