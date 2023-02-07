ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team pulled out a 61-48 win at home over King Philip Regional High on Tuesday night for its 10th victory of the season.
The Bombardiers led at haltime 31-27, and held the lead into the fourth quarter at 46-41.
Attleboro was led Kayla Goldrick’s 17 points, including nine in the first half. Lily Routhier added 11 points, and Avery James 10 points for the Bombardiers (10-5).
Leading King Philip Philip (8-6) was Maddie Paschke with 13 points. Kaelyn Clancy added 11 for the Warriors.
Attleboro plays Wednesday, hosting Abington. King Philip visits Milford on Friday.
Foxboro 72, Sharon 43
FOXBORO — The Warriors got a 23-point showing from Kailey Sullivan to trounce the Eagles.
Cam Collins added 17 points for Foxboro, Erin Foley scored 14 and Addie Ruter chipped in 10.
Foxboro, which won its 10th straight to improve to 13-1, plays at Stoughton on Friday.
Mansfield 57, Oliver Ames 45
MANSFIELD — Abby Wager had 29 points to lead the Hornets in a good defensive effort.
Kara Santos added 16 points.
Mansfield (9-7) plays on Friday, hosting Sharon.
North Attleboro 57, Milford 43
MILFORD — After scoring only 13 combined points in the second and third quarters to trail 32-29 going into the final frame, the Rocketeers hit for 18 points in the fourth quarter to race to the Hockomock League win.
Sam Sweeney scored a team-high 16 points for North and Katie Corsetti added 12 points.
The Rocketeers (5-12, 5-8 league) stormed to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter and still led 19-16 at halftime.
North Attleboro hosts Franklin on Friday.
Apponequet 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 40
APPONEQUET — Dighton-Rehoboth saw its seven-game win streak come to an end on the road.
Ella Damon paced the floor for the Falcons with 16 points. Lucy Latour added 10 points. D-R 10-7) entertains Nauset Regional on Thursday.
Norton 50, Dedham 37
NORTON — Leading Norton (12-4) was Emma Cochrane with 11 points. Taryn Fierri an Kate Andy added 10 points, each.
The Lancers play Friday at Dover-Sherborn.
Bishop Feehan 62, Cathedral 47
BOSTON — Bishop Feehan never trailed in its win as Sammy Reale scored a career-high 29 points.
Reale added nine rebounds. Julia Webster scored 17 points and Charlotte Adams-Lopez contributed nine.
The Shamrocks (14-3) visit Bishop Stang on Friday.