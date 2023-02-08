ATTLEBORO — Vanessa Ellis, Kayla Goldrick and Lily Routhier scored 10 points apiece to lead the Attleboro High girls basketball team over Abington High, 53-41, on Wednesday night.
After holding the game even through the first quarter, the Bombardiers pulled ahead and held on to win.
Attleboro (12-5) plays Friday at Taunton.
Blue Hills 36, Tri-County 11
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were led by Gabby Dergham’s seven points and seven steals in its loss to Blue Hills.
Amy Freitas added five steals and five assists.
Tri-County (6-13) plays on Thursday at South Shore Christian in its regular season finale.