WRENTHAM — The 2021 edition of Attleboro High School girls’ basketball is very well capable of achieving the streak of 17 straight points that it did on the floor at King Philip High Sunday in taking home a 64-50 verdict in the Hockomock League game.
The Bombardiers and Warriors battled through 10 exchanges of the lead through the first nine minutes, then AHS hit on eight shots from the floor, while keeping KP scoreless for a span of six minutes.
“When you get a lot of kids involved, that’s what you need to do against that kind of team, that plays that type of defense,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said of the Bombardiers (5-1) being persistent against KP’s relentless full-court man-to-man defense and defending against the Warriors’ 3-point salvos (eight).
Junior center-forward Meg Gordon supplied 20 points while taking in 17 rebounds and blocking three shots. Senior forward Emma Reilly flourished with 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds, and senior center-forward Ryan Johnson contributed 13 points.
“We have a lot of kids doing things so well for us right now,” Crowley added of the Bombardiers, who hit on 27 shots from the floor while keeping KP to one field goal for the first four minutes of the third and fourth quarters.
Senior guard Emma Glaser paced KP (3-5) with 13 points, while taking in six rebounds. Sophomore center-forward Emily Sawyer contributed 10 points and collected seven rebounds, while junior forward Oliva Lafond hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
The Bombardiers turned the game in their favor by shooting 8-for-18 in the second quarter, while committing just six turnovers — as compared to 5-for-15 shooting with nine turnovers in the first quarter.
In the spree of 17 straight points, Reilly, a southpaw sniper, started the surge with a trio of medium-range jump shots. Twice Johnson scored in low off of feeds from Kayla Goldrick and Narissa Smith.
Smith then buried a 3-pointer off of a Gordon feed and finished off a Bombardier fast break as AHS scored 11 of those points on KP turnovers — finishing off the flurry when senior captain Gabby Bosh created a steal and finished it off with a layup.
The Bombardiers’ own defensive pressure resulted in KP shooting just 5-for-19 in the first quarter and forcing 10 turnovers, while reducing the Warriors to 3-for-16 shooting with nine turnovers in the second quarter.
Jacki Bonner nailed a 3-pointer for KP at the end of the first half, but the Warriors faced a 19-point (42-23) deficit four minutes into the second half as Gordon (eight points, five rebounds) shined.
KP twice narrowed the gap to 10 points. Lafond fueled a streak of nine straight Warrior points with a 3-pointer and two free throws, while both Julia Marsden and Caroline Aaron finished off steals. Then Sawyer (eight second-half points with a 3-pointer) polished off an offensive rebound reducing the deficit to 46-36 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
“Our thing is just to win quarters, and that’s what we did,” Crowley said. “We made adjustments against their press. I’m so proud of my kids, it’s an understatement, playing back-to-back like this. It’s a testament to their work ethic in practice.”
The Bombardiers will be on the road Tuesday at Franklin, while KP will travel to Taunton.
Attleboro 78, King Philip 60
ATTLEBORO — In the first game of the home-and-away series, the Bombardiers went on a 26-point second-quarter surge to turn back the Warriors.
KP held an 18-10 lead after eight minutes, but AHS soared into a 36-28 lead by intermission as Emma Reilly (eight points) and Hannah Perry (five) led the way. Caroline Aaron scored 17 for the Warriors.
The inside-outside duo of junior center-forward Meg Gordon and freshman guard Narissa Smith took control. Gordon dominated the lane by scoring 16 of her 21 points in the second half and taking in 12 rebounds, while Smith accounted for 14 of her 16 points in the second half, while dishing out 10 assists. Ryan Johnson also had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Old Rochester 39, Dighton-Rehoboth 38
MATTAPOISETT — Emma Reilly knocked down a 3-point field goal with scant seconds remaining in the South Coast Conference game, but the Bulldogs did not have to inbound the ball in waiting out the clock to preserve the victory.
Ella Damon scored 12 points for the Falcons (7-2), who were outscored 12-5 at the free-throw line. The Falcons hit on five of 10 chances, while ORR hit on 12 of 24.
Reilly finished with nine points and Emily D’Ambrosio seven for the Falcons, who held an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. D-R was able to score just three second-quarter points and were outscored 25-11 in the third quarter. D-R will next host Apponequet Tuesday.
