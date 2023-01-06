WRENTHAM — The Attleboro High girls basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to pick up a big 58-44 road win over King Philip Regional High on Friday night for its fourth consecutive win.
The Bombardiers held a 31-25 lead at the break and maintained their advantage the rest of the way to improve to 4-1 while King Philip fell to 3-3.
Leading Attleboro was Lily Routhier with 15 points. Avery James had 14 points and Kayla Goldrick had 12.
King Philip had 18 points from Emily Sawyer and 12 points from Maddie Paschke.
Attleboro hosts Oliver Ames on Tuesday while King Philip hosts Foxboro.
North Attleboro 43, Milford 29
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers led by 11 at the half and pulled away for the win.
North held a 21-10 halftime advantage and led 30-18 entering the final eight minutes.
“We came out from the jump hitting the open girl and moving the ball,” North head coach Nikki Correia said. “Shots were falling tonight and girls were moving without the ball.”
Sam Faria led the Rocketeers with 20 points, hitting five 3-point shots. MaryEllen Charette added 10 points.
North Attleboro (2-6) hosts Stoughton on Tuesday.
Norton 67, Millis 55
MILLIS — The Lancers (7-1) had a balanced night in the scorebook from Emma Cochrane and Taryn Fierri, who tallied a team-high 13 points each. Carly McDonald and Ella Tetrault each had 12 points and Avery Tinkham scored nine.
Norton plays Tuesday at Westwood.
Bishop Feehan 67, Archbishop Williams 24
BRAINTREE — The Shamrocks led the entire way in their CCL rout.
A 10-point Feehan lead at the end of the first swelled to a 31-12 advantage at halftime and a 50-16 lead entering the fourth quarter. Leading the Shamrocks was Charlotte Adams-Lopez with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Mary Daley added 11 points, nine boards and four steals. Sammy Reale scored 10 points, tallied seven steals and grabbed five rebounds.
Bishop Feehan (7-0) visits Hingham on Wednesday.
Old Rochester 59, Seekonk 36
SEEKONK — Seekonk was led by Hayden Robinson and Sierra Miranda, getting eight points each.
The Warriors (2-6) return Tuesday at Greater New Bedford Vocational.
Foxboro 89, Sharon 40
SHARON — Foxboro throttled Sharon as Kailey Sullivan had a career-high 30 points for the Warriors, converting eight times from 3-point range.
Cam Collins scored 18 points in the win and Addie Ruter scored 16 points.
Foxboro (5-1) returns on Tuesday at King Philip.
Bourne 52, Dighton-Rehoboth 37
BOURNE — No Falcons player reached double-digits scoring in the loss.
Dighton-Rehoboth (3-2) hits the floor again on Tuesday, hosting Apponequet.