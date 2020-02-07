ATTLEBORO — With steady ball movement at one end of the court and attention to defense at the other, the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team carved out a 53-26 victory over Coyle-Cassidy High Friday night in an Eastern Athletic Conference game.
The Shamrocks (15-2) built an 18-0 lead in the first half and owned a 30-9 advantage by halftime.
Hayley Walmsley paced the Shamrocks with 10 points. Jillian Margetta, Kyla Cunningham and Camryn Fauria each totaled eight points. The Shamrocks next visit King Philip for a non-league game Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 66, Wareham 32
WAREHAM — The Falcons kept their MIAA Tournament bid alive in a rout of the Vikings in a South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons (9-7) built a 20-3 lead after one quarter and held a 37-17 lead at halftime.
Junior guard Emily D’Ambrosio paced the Falcons with 20 points, hitting a pair of 3-point shots. Senior captain Meg Reed added 16 points and Ella Damon 10. D-R (9-4 in the SCC) hosts Seekonk in a Sunday matinee at 1:30 p.m.
Norton 54, Bellingham 47
NORTON — The Lancers swept the Tri-Valley League season series with the Blackhawks, leading from start to finish. Tarryn Fieri scored 10 of her 11 points during the first half as Norton created a 31-22 halftime lead and took a 40-27 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Olivia Atherton scored 15 points for the Lancers (5-12). Hannah Sheldon scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter points to keep Norton in front. The Lancers sealed the win by hitting six free throws in the fourth quarter.
Norton had topped Bellingham by four points earlier in the season. The Lancers host Dover-Sherborn Tuesday.
Fairhaven 29, Seekonk 28
FAIRHAVEN — The Blue Devils scored the go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left to win the South Coast Conference game. Seekonk was sluggish on offense throughout, holding a 13-10 lead at the half and then scoring jus six third quarter points.
Ally Dantas scored nine points for Seekonk, while Mia DiBiase added eight. The Warriors (9-7, 7-4) travel to Dighton-Rehoboth Sunday for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
Blue Hills Reg. 61, Tri-County 53
CANTON — Abby DiFloures led the way with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Amy Freitas added 10 points, but the Cougars had their three-game winning streak snapped by Blue Hills in the Mayflower League game.
Tri-County (10-6) hosts Bristol Plymouth Wednesday.
