LAWRENCE — Powerhouse Catholic Central High jumped out to an early lead and led from start to finish in ending the Bishop Feehan girls basketball team’s season with a 63-50 victory in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Div. 1 tournament Friday night.
The fourth-seeded Raiders jumped out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead, kept the margin at eight at halftime, then surged to a 14-point lead after three quarters and held off a determined Shamrock rally in the fourth to advance to the state semifinals.
“They had some size, they disrupted our shots, and upset our shot selection,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “Every time we closed in a little, they hit big shots. We had points where we closed (the deficit) to single digits in the third quarter, but they kept hitting timely shots.”
Junior Mary Daley had 11 points, including five in the second quarter, senior Mckenzie Faherty also had 11, and senior Lydia Mordarski chipped in 10 (eight in the fourth quarter), as did freshman Charlotte Adams-Lopez (eight in the third quarter) for the fifth-seeded Shamrocks.
“They were a strong defensive team, and we couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively,” Dolores said. “We just couldn’t capitalize. We fought hard the whole game, and made a nice push late in the fourth quarter.”
Fifth-seeded Bishop Feehan finished the season at 21-3, and Dolores expressed her admiration for the team.
“I’ll remember this team very fondly,” she said. “They really had high expectations for themselves and they accomplished a lot. They showed great dedication, especially to each other, and because of that they achieved greater goals. They’re disappointed now, but at some point they’ll look back and see what a great season they had and how proud they should be.”