ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan girls basketball team roared out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in demolishing Concord-Carlisle Regional HIgh, 60-17, in a non-league game on Wednesday.
In the Shamrocks’ first quarter outburst, Camryn Fauria had nine points and Lydia Mordarski had seven as 11 players scored in the game and the team played solid defense throughout.
Fauria ended up with 20 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and five steals, while Mordarski chipped in 11 points.
The Shamrocks (14-2) visit Bishop Stang in a CCL matchup on Friday.
Wachusett 50, Foxboro 39
Wachusett Regional rallied from a first-half quarter deficit to take a one-point lead at halftime and never surrendered the lead again in topping the host Warriors in a non-league contest.
Playing for the next night in a row after topping North Attleboro Tuesday, Foxboro took an 11-8 first-quarter lead but was outscored 11-7 in the second quarter and trailed 19-18 at halftime.
Wachusett took a 34-30 lead in the third quarter and made the lead stand up the rest of the way.
“They definitely played great defense, but we didn’t have a great shooting night,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “We were out-rebounded, so a lot of the time we’d just get one shot during a possession. They had some size, but we were just getting hurt on the boards.”
Cam Collins led the Warriors with 14 points, while Hannah Blake added 13.
Foxboro (8-4, 9-5) needs just one more victory to qualify for postseason play, and will visit Sharon (2-10, 2-13) on Friday.
Franklin 60, North Attleboro 39
A 3-2 Rocketeer zone defense initially flummoxed unbeaten host Franklin in the early stages of Wednesday’s game, but the talented Panthers ultimately figured it out and coasted to the Hockomock League victory, improving to 13-0 in the league and 15-0 overall.
Franklin took leads of 17-8 after one quarter of play and extended the lead to 19 at halftime en route to the comfortable victory.
“We played hard, but their length and speed was just too much for us,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima-Correira said. “I’m proud of how hard my girls played though until the end.”
North Attleboro, playing its second game in as many nights, was led by Sam Faria’s eight points and Abby Camelio’s seven.
“Faria played a great game on both ends of the floor tonight,” Lima-Correira noted, “and Taylor McMath continues to battle underneath.”
North Attleboro (2-10, 3-12), visits Canton on Friday.