ATTLEBORO — A strong second half shot the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team ahead to stay as the Shamrocks held off a resilient Franklin High team Monday night in a 69-61 win to advance to the MIAA Division 1 state tournament quarterfinals.

The Round of 16 tilt between the No. 2 Shamrocks and No. 15 Franklin saw the Panthers jump ahead early, utilizing their size to get underneath to the basket. The Panthers built a 24-15 lead in the first quarter as the Shamrocks allowed Franklin to get to the line three times (5-for-6) and saw the visitors have a one-and-one chance three times (1-for-3) as the interior defense struggled.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.