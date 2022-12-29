ROCKLAND — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team won the Rockland High Holiday Tournament on Thursday, defeating the host Bulldogs, 54-39, in the championship final behind tourney MVP Sammy Reale, who led Feehan with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Shamrocks trailed 12-11 through the first quarter, but pulled ahead for a 24-21 entering halftime. Bishop Feehan maintained the advantage the rest of the way off a big third quarter, getting a three and transition score from Brooke Canty to give the Shamrocks some separation on the scoreboard. Rockland was held to just six points in the third quarter.
Bishop Feehan’s Charlotte Adams-Lopez added nine points, five assists and three steals and was named a tourney all-star. Mary Daley had eight points and five rebounds while Julia Webster chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
Bishop Feehan (4-0) hosts Bishop Fenwick on New Year’s Eve to open Catholic Central League action.
Mansfield 58, East Bridgewater 24
MANSFIELD — The Hornets steamrolled the Vikings in the consolation round of the Hearts for Hope Tournament.
Mansfield led 29-13 at the half, and was unchallenged the rest of the way.
Abby Wager led Mansfield’s scorers with 21 points and four assists. Kara Santos added 12 points and 13 rebounds while 11 of 12 Hornets recorded points for Mansfield.
Mansfield next plays Jan. 6 at Oliver Ames.
Holliston 43, North Attleboro 35
TAUNTON — Holliston held a 29-22 lead over North Attleboro at half and built on it through the second half, beating the Rocketeers at the Taunton High tourney.
North had the game even at 22-22 with under two minutes to go before halftime, but a breakdown on defense allowed Holliston to close out the half on a 6-0 run. North tried to recover, but ran out of time in the second half.
The Rocketeers, playing without Ava McKeon due to a broken nose, were led by Kate Corsetti’s 10 points and seven rebounds. Sam Faria added nine points and five assists for North.
“Not having Ava Mckeon really hurts,” North head coach Nikki Correia said. “She is the heart and soul, but I will say the girls I have called on have stepped up. We had that one breakdown before the half, but competed hard the entire game.”
North (1-5) plays on Friday in a consolation against Taunton or Durfee.
Wachusett 61, Foxboro 52
WACHUSETT — Foxboro lost despite 17 points from Cam Collins in the Warriors’ first loss of the season.
Ava Hill added 12 points. Addie Ruter came a field goal shy of a double-double, finishing with 14 boards and eight points.
Foxboro (4-1) next plays on Jan. 6 at Sharon.
King Philip 50, Shrewsbury 35
FRAMINGHAM — King Philip bounced back from its loss on Wednesday with a win in the consolation bracket of Framingham High’s Holiday Hoopla Tournament.
Maddie Paschke and Emily Sawyer led King Philip with 14 points each. The Warriors trailed 11-8, but rallied with a 16-6 run to take the lead and never look back in the second quarter.
The Warriors (3-2) play on Jan. 6 at home against Attleboro.
Norton 51, Abington 49
ABINGTON — The Lancers led at halftime 28-22 and hung on for the win at Abington High’s holiday tourney.
The Lancers were led by Taryn Fierri’s 13 points as she earned tournament MVP honors.
Carly MacDonald added 10 points, Emma Cochrane scored nine points and Kate Andy had seven points. Ella Tetrault was key on defense for Norton, limiting Abington’s leading scorer, and was named to the all-tournament team.
Norton (6-0) hosts Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday.