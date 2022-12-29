ROCKLAND — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team won the Rockland High Holiday Tournament on Thursday, defeating the host Bulldogs, 54-39, in the championship final behind tourney MVP Sammy Reale, who led Feehan with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Shamrocks trailed 12-11 through the first quarter, but pulled ahead for a 24-21 entering halftime. Bishop Feehan maintained the advantage the rest of the way off a big third quarter, getting a three and transition score from Brooke Canty to give the Shamrocks some separation on the scoreboard. Rockland was held to just six points in the third quarter.