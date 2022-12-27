NORWELL — Led by Charlotte Adams-Lopez’s 16 points, the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team rolled past Norwell High, 69-47, on Tuesday to advance to the Rockland Holiday Tournament championship on Thursday.
The Shamrocks stood deadlocked 34-34 at halftime after leading 20-15 going into the second quarter as Feehan held an 8-0 run to open the contest.
Bishop Feehan led 49-37 after the third quarter and held on from there as Sammy Reale scored all nine of her points to help lock up the win.
Maddy Steel added 13 points and five steals for the Shamrocks, and Julia Webster scored 11 points.
Bedford 45, North Attleboro 32
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers lost again as their scoring drought continues.
North had only eight points by the end of the first quarter, and struggled to catch up to Bedford. At halftime, the Rocketeers trailed 25-11 before rallying in second half to cut the deficit to 10, but ran out of time in the fourth quarter.
“Only eight points at the end of the first, but not for lack of open shots,” North coach Nikki Correia said. “We just can’t finish right now. The girls played hard on defense the entire second half and never quit.”
Leading the Rocketeers was MaryEllen Charette with nine points while Sam Sweeney added eight points.
North Attleboro (0-5) plays Thursday in a holiday tournament against Taunton.
Foxboro 59, Hingham 31
FOXBORO — The Warriors improved to 4-0 as Addie Ruter notched a game-high 24 points and Cam Collins added 18 points.
Foxboro plays Thursday at Wachusett Regional.
Norton 53, Pembroke 47
NORTON — The Lancer rallied from a a 29-22 halftime deficit and a 42-37 deficit to start the fourth quarter for the win.
Ella Tetrault scored seven points in the win, with six coming off two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Avery Tinkham scored nine points and Kate Andy scored eight points.
Norton (5-0) plays Tuesday when it hosts Dover-Sherborn.
Bourne 50, Seekonk 46
SEEKONK — Seekonk lost in a one-point battle to Bourne, allowing the game-winning layup score with six seconds to go by Paige Meda of Bourne.
The Warriors were led by Hayden Robinson’s 16 points and Sienna Miranda’s 14 points, both freshmen.
Seekonk falls to 1-4 on the season and plays on Friday at West Bridgewater.
Dighton-Rehoboth 60, Old Rochester 26
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth cruised past Old Rochester, winning in a rout.
Ella Damon led all Falcon scorers with 19 points. Morgan Corey added 15 points in the win.
D-R moves to 3-1 on the season and plays at Bourne on Friday.