NORWELL — Led by Charlotte Adams-Lopez’s 16 points, the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team rolled past Norwell High, 69-47, on Tuesday to advance to the Rockland Holiday Tournament championship on Thursday.

The Shamrocks stood deadlocked 34-34 at halftime after leading 20-15 going into the second quarter as Feehan held an 8-0 run to open the contest.