MANSFIELD — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team jumped ahead early and ran away with the Mansfield Roundball Classic title Wednesday afternoon, winning 67-36 over Westford Academy.
The Shamrocks had a 22-9 lead after the first quarter after trailing 5-0 to start the game. From there, Feehan stretched its lead to 34-17 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Lydia Mordarski, Meghan Rapose and Olivia Franciscus all connected on 3-pointers as the lead opened to 50-28.
Fauria sccored 24 points for Feehan. Franciscus scored 14 points while Mordarski added 10 and Sammy Reale had seven points.
“Fauria was huge for us in the first half. She had 13 in the first quarter and 19 in the first half,” Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said.”We had a lot of kids step up. (Westford Academy) is a good team, they were a tough team and our kids played good defense.”
Mordarski was named Tournament MVP and Fauria was named an all-star for the tournament.
The Shamrocks end the regular season 19-2, and now await postseason seeding.
Natick 45, Mansfield 39
An 18-0 run to open the third quarter by the Redhawks was enough to put the Hornets away in the consolation game of the Roundball Classic.
“We kind of came out. An afternoon game is tough. I felt defensively we did a good job, where offensively we weren’t creating as much as we typically do,” Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said. “Unfortunately at the start of the third quarter we just came out very flat defensively and struggled offensively.”
Mansfield (11-9, 9-7 Hockomock) was able to pull within a three-point deficit, but unable to get ahead in the final minutes as Kara Santos led the Hornets with 12 points. Abby Wager had nine points.
“The girls battled back, but at that point it was too late in the game,” McPherson said. “
Mansfield (11-9, 9-7 Hockomock) closes out its regular season Saturday at Norwood.