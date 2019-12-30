ATTLEBORO — It was bedlam basketball, but it was the best of efforts put forth by both the Warriors of King Philip High and the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team — a 32-minute weaving of highs and lows, twists and turns, and drama with every possession.
The Shamrocks overcame a 10-point third quarter deficit by scoring 23 fourth quarter points to pocket a 70-64 victory over the Warriors Monday.
Sophomore guard Haley Coupal scored eight of her 15 points over the final eight minutes of play, while sophomore guard Lydia Mordarski scored six of her 11 points during that span as Bishop Feehan battled back from two early two-point deficits in the session.
The Shamrocks broke a 58-all deadlock with four minutes remaining by sinking three straight baskets with Mordarski scoring in low and Bishop Feehan twice converting consecutive KP turnovers into points, both baskets by Coupal.
A steal and basket by Mordarski created a 66-60 lead with 1:54 to go as King Philip was limited to three field goals over the final four minutes.
“Our kids like to play at that pace, we’re working on it, we’re getting there,” King Philip first-year head coach Dan Nagle said of the non-stop defensive pressure. “We’re close to being good at it and when we do, a couple of bounces like that in the fourth quarter will go our way.”
Another Shamrock sophomore, Camryn Fauria, came through with 13 points and four rebounds as Bishop Feehan improved to 5-1 on the season.
“It was a pressure-packed atmosphere,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “KP is a well-coached team, it was really fun to play a game like that. During the (Mass. Premier Courts) summer league, we knew that when we met it would be a good battle.”
There were five ties and seven exchanges of lead during the second half. King Philip ran off 10 straight points midway through the third quarter for its largest lead at 47-37.
Bishop Feehan immediately answered with 10 consecutive points as well to knot the score.
Faye Veilleux totaled 17 points, while collecting 10 rebounds for King Philip (3-2), while Faith Roy contributed 11 points. Ten players scored for the Warriors while nine players entered their names into the scoring totals for Bishop Feehan.
“We have a lot of good players and we like to use them all and see if we can cause some havoc,” Nagle said.
The entire first half was fueled by run-and-jump defense, half-court traps, man-to-man pressure and boatloads of turnovers — 18 by KP, 16 by the Shamrocks.
“It was just a loose ball here, a rebound there,” Nagle said of the fourth quarter sequences without points. “Bishop Feehan has great players and made great plays too. We have good athletes, that outcome could have gone either way.”
Bishop Feehan delivered 10 consecutive late first quarter points with Fauria scoring off of a Kyla Cunningham offensive rebound and Kaitlyn Rapose knocking down a 3-pointer.
The Shamrocks’ largest lead at 18-12 evaporated as King Philip answered with 10 straight second quarter points — six by Veilluex on a pair of free throws, a basket off of a Brie James feed and an offensive rebound to create the Warriors’ largest lead (30-24).
King Philip limited Bishop Feehan to just one field goal for nearly the first six minutes of the second quarter while having eight players contribute points to take a 33-29 lead at intermission.
KP took a 49-47 lead into the fourth quarter, making a 9-0 spurt midway through the third quarter with Faith Roy scoring out of a loose ball sequence, Liv Lafond scoring on a fastbreak and Courney Keswick drilling one of her two 3-pointers for a 10-point lead.
“We have some tough, gutsy kids, we stuck together and we didn’t get razzled,” Dolores said. “That’s a tough pace to play at. We practice against it, but we haven’t played (a game) as long as a stretch as that.”
