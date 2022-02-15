ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team ran away with an easy 65-32 win over Bishop Fenwick High Tuesday night at home.
Defense was the story for the Shamrocks, who forced more than 20 turnovers to help smother the Crusaders’ offense. A 3-2 zone defense pressed Bishop Fenwick nearly all four quarters, forcing errant passes that led to quick transition layups to get the Shamrocks ahead early at 11-2 in the first quarter.
“We’ve been pressing a lot, and defense we’ve been working hard at it with rotation and team defense,” said Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores. “The kids have really bought into it and are really having fun and working together and having some success early.”
Bishop Feehan led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and went nearly four minutes without a basket, despite having several close-range opportunities, before a Camryn Fauria score made it 15-9. McKenzie Faherty and Mary Daley followed up with 3-point baskets each to make it an 8-0 run for Bishop Feehan.
Scores from Fauria and Julia Webster before the halftime horn made it a 26-13 game, with the Shamrocks cruising into break on a 13-4 stretch that continued through intermission.
A quick 3-pointer from Sam Reale, back-to-back scores from Fauria and a steal and score from Reale had the difference at 20 points at 35-15. Bishop Fenwick continued its struggle with the press as the game swung to a 46-16 contest.
The stout defense lit a fire under the Shamrocks, who had lost to Bishop Fenwick on Jan. 18 70-66.
“The defense definitely gets us going,” Dolores. said “The kids feed off of it and they really enjoy playing defense, which I’m lucky to have a bunch of girls who enjoy playing defense and can feed off of it.”
Three straight baskets from Reale to open the fourth quarter led to the bench emptying, and the Shamrocks cruised to a win that move them into the next round of the CCL Cup.
The win earns Bishop Feehan a game against St. Mary’s of Lynn, who defeated Bishop Feehan 64-48 on Jan. 25 in Attleboro.
Games against strong opponents, especially ones they’ve played before, is crucial at this point of the season for Dolores and her team as the state postseason nears.
“Games like this are exactly what we need, games against strong teams that challenge us and push us,” Dolores said. “”It’s a nice opportunity for a second shot at these teams.”
Leading the Shamrocks in scoring was Faherty with 18 points, with 11 coming in the second half. Fauria added 15 points.
Reale scored nine points for the Shamrocks.