ATTLEBORO — After allowing 64 points in a loss to St. Marys High late last month, the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team has rebounded in convincing fashion.
The Shamrocks won their second straight game Thursday night with a 48-31 victory at home over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High (8-4).
McKenzie Faherty paced the Shamrocks with a game-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds.
Neither team lit up the scoreboard as Feehan and B-R both shot below 30% from the floor. Instead, the physical, defensive battle came down to the Shamrocks’ ability to control the boards as four Feehan players grabbed at least seven rebounds, and made life difficult for the Trojans’ trips down the court.
“Our girls battled tonight and got stops,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said.
The Shamrocks (12-2) struggled early on to gain separation on the scoreboard, clinging to a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and going up 20-16 at halftime.
The Shamrocks came out in the second half and put the game away with an 18-point third quarter, spearheaded by Faherty and fellow senior captain Camryn Fauria who combined for 12 points in the quarter.
“We broke the game open in the third,” Dolores said.
The Shamrocks were in control heading into the fourth quarter ahead 38-26 and never let up the rest of the way.
B-R sophomore Reese Bartlett led the Trojans with 13 points and three steals.
The Shamrocks will travel to play Cathedral High on Saturday.