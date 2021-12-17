ATTLEBORO — How demonstrative was the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team at the “Big Mac” on Friday?
The Shamrocks did not allow Bishop Stang any points off of their turnovers until midway through the fourth quarter and did not allow the Spartans to get to the free throw line until the final minute of the Catholic Central League game.
With seven players scoring during a 26-point first quarter explosion, the Shamrocks posted a 63-24 victory over the Spartans at the McIntyre Gymnasium.
Senior forward and captain Camryn Fauria accounted for 16 points, while junior guard Samantha Reale contributed 11 points, hitting a trio of 3-point shots.
Bishop Feehan was so intense with its full-court man-to-man defensive pressure that Bishop Stang scored just two points in both the first quarter (on 1-for-8 shooting with 13 turnovers) and second quarter (on 1-for-10 shooting with nine turnovers) as the Shamrocks owned a 40-4 advantage at intermission.
“We did a good job, we came out ready to go,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the Shamrocks’ impressive first quarter, in which they shot 11-for-23 from the floor while scoring 15 points off of Spartan turnovers.
Barely two minutes into the game, Mordarski scored off of the opening tap and drilled a 3-pointer off of a McKenzie Faherty steal. Bishop Feehan scored 30 unanswered points to take a 37-2 lead with 2:50 left in the first half.
The Shamrocks scored the final 19 points of the first quarter with Reale and Charlotte Adams-Lopez nailing back-to-back 3-pointers.
During that surge, Fauria scored in low off of a Mordarski feed for a three-point play. And on the ensuing inbounds Spartan pass, Mary Daley stole the ball, fed Mordarski, who in turn dished the ball off to Faherty for two points.
Bishop Feehan scored the first 11 points of the second quarter with Faherty feeding Mordarski inside; Daley scoring off of a steal; Fauria scoring in low; a Daley steal resulting in two points for Mordarski on a Julia Webster pass; and Olivia Franciscus drilling a 3-pointer from the right side. Five players contributed points during the second Shamrock session.
And right at the outset of the second half, Fauria sank a baseline jumper, then a 10-footer and Reale finished off the quarter with another 3-pointer from the left side.
The Shamrocks’ foundation for the future was well on display as Dolores presented ample playing time for Webster, a sophomore and two impressive freshmen, Charlotte Adams-Lopez (seven points) and Maddie Steele (six points).
Lopez hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and converted an offensive rebound midway through the fourth quarter, while the sweet shooting southpaw Steele nailed a pair of 12-foot jumpers from the left of the lane in the fourth quarter.
“That’s the trick of it, getting them all to play well as a team no matter who is out there,” Dolores said. “They have potential individually, but if they work together they’ll be even better.”
The Shamrocks have a non-league game at Bridgewater-Raynham Tuesday. The Shamrocks have Newton North, Mansfield, Natick and Concord-Carlisle on the non-league schedule as well. “We want to play whoever we can to get better and stronger as a team.”
