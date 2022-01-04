BRAINTREE — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team went on a 32-4 surge during the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter to turn its Catholic Central League game at Archbishop Williams Tuesday into a 73-26 rout.
Eleven players scored for the Shamrocks (6-0), who held a 27-14 halftime lead.
“We kind of figured it out after that,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of better passing leading to transition baskets.
Senior captain Camryn Fauria totaled 17 points and collected 10 rebounds for Bishop Feehan. Fauria scored 11 first half points for the Shamrocks.
Freshman Maddey Steel hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while junior Sam Reale (10 points) and senior captain Lydia Mordarski (nine points) also chipped in as Mordardski and Steel each scored seven third quarter points.
The Shamrocks are back home Saturday for a 1 p.m. CCL contest against Austin Prep.
Norton 64, Dedham 38
DEDHAM — The Lancers notched their second-highest point total of the season in routing the Marauders in a Tri-Valley League game.
Taryn Fierri scored eight of her 15 points during the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers in shooting Norton out to a 16-7 lead.
Ella Tetreault scored nine of her 14 points during a 17-point Lancer second quarter, hitting three of her four 3-pointers in the game, as Norton gained a 33-10 lead by halftime.
Mikayler Patch contributed 14 points, hitting two 3-pointers and four of six free throws for Norton (4-2), while Emma Cochrane added 10 points, hitting five free throws.
The Lancers made 20 shots from the floor, including 11 3-pointers. Norton, which also cashed in on 13 free throws, is slated to return to action Friday at Dover-Sherborn.
Old Colony-Tri-County ppd.
ROCHESTER — Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 tests among Cougar student athletes, all Tri-County High athletics have been placed on a pause through Jan. 19.
The Mayflower League game against Old Colony has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.