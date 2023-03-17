LOWELL — It was a battle to the end as the No. 2 seed Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team hung with top-seeded Andover High in their MIAA Division 1 state tournament championship showdown Friday night at the Tsongas Center.
Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, their best wasn’t quite good enough as the Trojans came away with a 55-51 win, and state bragging rights.
Bishop Feehan capped its season with a record of 20-5 and its first state final appearance since 2016. Afterwards, head coach Amy Dolores reflected on how her girls had worked hard from Day 1 to get to the state final.
“I told them they should be proud,” Dolores said. “I’m proud of them. All through the season, one thing we never had to do was tell anybody to work harder or give more effort. It’s pretty remarkable when you get a group of kids that are working that hard toward something. It’s truly a joy to coach.”
Trailing 47-37 entering the fourth quarter, the Shamrocks went score-for-score until Andover’s savvy ball handler and scorer Amelia Hanscom picked up her fourth foul. Seconds later, she picked up her fifth to foul out with 4:01 left in the game.
Hanscom’s departure opened up the floor for Feehan, which helped the Shamrocks go on a 9-0 run to cut the gap to 51-48, the closest Feehan had been since the second quarter.
But, during the stretch, the Shamrocks committed a handful of turnovers to allow Andover to work the clock in its favor. A basket from Anna Foley proved to be the difference with under a minute to go to make it 53-48.
A turnover with 33.5 seconds to go saw Feehan facing a tough ask to break even, but a lane violation on Andover allowed Feehan to regain possession with 33.4 on the clock.
A Mary Daley 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go made it a one possession game again at 53-51, but the Shamrocks were unable to force a turnover on the inbounds pass, giving Andover a chance to take 10 seconds off the clock. An intentional foul sent Michaela Buckley to the line for Andover, with both her free throws ending the game.
Feehan opened the game with a tall task of trying to contain Foley. A towering forward who can play at all levels on both offense and defense, she was a mismatch for whoever was thrown on her. In the first quarter alone she had seven points, helping give Andover a 17-13 advantage in the first eight minutes.
With Foley’s primary guard being Julia Webster (team-high 13 points), a considerably smaller post player to the likes of Foley, Webster’s work on defense was part of double teams and an attempt to smother Foley’s scoring chances.
“We tried having doubles coming from different places,” Dolores said. “Credit to Foley and Hanscom, they played excellent and took advantage of their positioning and size advantage.”
The second half saw Feehan get slowed down from its typical quick offense, and the Shamrocks struggled to keep the game within two possessions. By halftime it was 33-25, and Hanscom’s took over the third quarter to keep Andover’s lead around 10 points despite the comeback efforts of Feehan to attack the glass.
With three seniors departing the program in Reale, Olivia Franciscus and Mary Daley, Dolores said the trio have left a mark that she hopes her underclassmen can follow.
“They’ve been unbelievable,” Dolores said. “Mary, Sammy, Liv — I can’t say enough about all three of them. They really had a great career here. They’ve set the tone for a lot of underclassmen to follow.”
