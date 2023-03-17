LOWELL — It was a battle to the end as the No. 2 seed Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team hung with top-seeded Andover High in their MIAA Division 1 state tournament championship showdown Friday night at the Tsongas Center.

Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, their best wasn’t quite good enough as the Trojans came away with a 55-51 win, and state bragging rights.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.