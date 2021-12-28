ATTLEBORO — No matter what defense the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team presented against crosstown rival Bishop Feehan High Tuesday, the Shamrocks had an answer.
“They are one tough team,” Bombardier coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken said after the Shamrocks sped up and down the court for a 78-41 victory to extend their unbeaten skein to five games. “They are a powerhouse.”
How balanced was Bishop Feehan?
The Shamrocks scored 21 first quarter points with six players contributing points in gaining a 21-9 lead at the stop. Bishop feehan then scored 24 second quarter points among seven players to build a 45-19 advantage at halftime.
The Shamrocks added 20 points in the third quarter with seven players contributing as Bishop Feehan took a 36-point lead into the final eight minutes, with the margin stretching to 45 points at the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
“We practice well and we practice hard,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the reason why the Shamrocks are one of the best teams in the state in any division. “We do a lot of that stuff, passing the ball, working the ball around.
“We have good balance. They all look to pass and they call can score,” Dolores added of the talent and depth of the Shamrocks’ roster.
The Shamrocks drilled nine 3-point field goals with seven players hitting at least one. Senior captain and guard Lydia Mordarski (17 points) and freshman guard Charlotte Adams-Lopez (13 points) each had two treys.
For good measure, senior captain and forward Camryn Fauria scored 12 of her 19 points in the first half.
Senior center-forward Meg Gordon scored 15 points and had five rebounds for AHS, presenting the Bombardiers with their lone lead of the game on a basket off of a Lily Froio feed on the opening tipoff.
The Shamrocks’ man-to-man defensive pressure resulted in AHS shooting 4-for-14 from the floor in the first quarter while committing eight turnovers. That relentless defensive adherence by Bishop Feehan forced nine more turnovers in the second quarter.
The Shamrocks reeled off 12 straight first quarter points with McKenzie Faherty and Adams-Lopez hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. Fauria (eight points in the quarter) scored in low, then Adams-Lopez stole the ensuing AHS inbounds pass for another two points and a 16-4 lead. Then a three-point play by Olivia Olson after yet another AHS turnover and a Sam Reale pass built the lead to 15 points.
Bishop Feehan hit on four 3-pointers in the second quarter — by Mordarski for a 26-11 lead, by Olson off of a Reale feed for a 35-15 lead, by Reale off of a Maddie Steel pass from a 40-15 lead and by Olivia Franciscus deep from the left side for a 45-19 lead.
The Shamrocks went on a 12-2 surge midway through the third quarter to gain a 59-26 advantage. Adams-Lopez knocked down a trifecta in the run, while both Faherty and Fauria scored baskets on her passes.
“They’ve really bought into the idea of defending and sharing the ball, doing their best — — that’s the trick of it,” Dolores said.
Junior guard Lily Routhier hit a 3-pointer and finished with nine points for AHS, while senior captain and guard Lindsey Perry totaled seven points and grabbed five rebounds. The Bombardiers reeled off 13 straight points in the fourth quarter with Gordon scoring seven, including a 3-pointer, and freshman center-forward Vanessa Ellis converting a three-point play.
“Games like this are making us better,” Bracken said of her Bombardiers (2-3). “We had defensive help outside and they (Shamrocks) just knocked them (shots) down. They have a knack for making the extra pass, finding the open man.”
Attleboro returns to its home court Thursday at 1 p.m. for a game with Dighton-Rehoboth. The Shamrocks are off until a Jan. 4 at Archbishop Williams after its scheduled game Thursday against Austin Prep was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.