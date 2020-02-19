NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers did it.
The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team earned its berth in the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional on Tuesday behind the scoring exploits of seniors Liv McCall and Nyah Thomas, who combined for 30 points, along with 20 rebounds by sophomore center Meg Gordon and the defensive prowess of junior Gabby Bosh.
Other than two brief deficits in the first quarter, Attleboro led from start to finish to take home a 55-42 victory over North Attleboro High at Ken Pickering Gymnasium on the final day of the regular season to notch its first postseason appearance in three seasons.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my kids, it’s a rivalry game and on top of that you’re both playing to get into the tournament,” Attleboro coach Marty Crowley said. “Our kids played hard from start to finish. We played well in the first half, but we played harder in the second half.”
The Bombardiers (10-11) avenged a 51-46 loss to North earlier in the season, thus denying the Rocketeers (9-11) a postseason berth in what was essentially a tournament play-in game,
The Bombardiers scored 11 unanswered points to start the second half with Thomas hitting a 3-pointer and driving to the basket for two points, while Gordon tallied six points, four at the free throw line and a basket off an offensive rebound, to help AHS take the first of two 18-point leads.
“We did not play the way that we wanted, we weren’t aggressive at all,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima-Correira said. “We let balls roll on the floor and they (AHS) were the first to go get them. I told the girls at halftime that we put ourselves in this position, to move on, to leave it all on the floor. We picked it up in the second half, but it was too late.”
McCall hit two 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, nine during the first half, while Thomas scored 13 points as AHS gained a 23-19 lead at halftime and only once allowed North to creep inside of a 10-point deficit (48-39) over the final 16 minutes.
But it was Bosh and Gordon who helped nail down the tournament bid for the Bombardiers. Bosh held North’s leading scorer and 3-point marksman Amanda Kaiser without a field goal in the first half and to just one basket over the first 11 minutes of the second half.
Gordon, who scored 16 points, cleaned the glass at both ends of the floor and provided interior defense, scoring 12 second-half points to go with 12 rebounds in the half.
“Bosh did a nice job shutting Kaiser down, that kid only had seven points,” Crowley said. “That was a key why were up by four at the half. Our defense dug in during the second half, we stopped letting them get down the floor in transition.
“Gordon is a special player and McCall had her best game, we needed that.”
Olivia Forbes knocked down a pair of 3-point shots and led North with 12 points. The Rocketeers threw a scare into AHS late in the third quarter, scoring seven points over the final two minutes with Forbes converting a three-point play.
With just under four minutes left, both Forbes and Kaiser hit 3-pointers and Siobhan Weir converted a three-point play after one of 12 second-half AHS turnovers to narrow the Bombardier lead to 48-39 with three minutes left.
“We couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Lima-Correira said of North shooting just 4-for-14 in the first quarter, 2-for-13 in the second quarter and 4-for-12 in the third quarter — not to mention nine turnovers in each half.
“They didn’t take her (Kasier) out, she got open looks, but they just weren’t falling,” Lima-Correia added. “They (AHS) had a game plan, but the other girls have to realize that they can play too.”
The Bombardiers certainly did after Thomas picked up two first quarter fouls and No. 3 in the final minute of the first half.
AHS started the fourth quarter with an 8-2 spurt as Gordon scored out of a loose ball and Thomas hit a free throw after a North turnover. Thomas then fed Gordon for a basket in low and then set up McCall for a 3-pointer on the left wing for a 48-30 lead.
“We weren’t putting a body on anybody, it’s the little fundamental things,” Lima-Correira said. “They’re catching the ball on the weak side and putting it back up — they were getting position on us, we weren’t fighting for position.”
“I’m proud of the girls to get where we are, to play one game to get in (the tournament), I’m proud of them for that, but it was not the way that we wanted it to end.”
Attleboro overcame 14 first-half turnovers and 12 more during the second half as Gordon accounted for nine points and seven rebounds in the third quarter, while Thomas had five points.
AHS made two dozen trips to the free throw line as well in the game.
