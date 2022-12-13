ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team took its first-ever win in its new home gym, turning back Mansfield High 63-53 Tuesday night.

“It was a good team win,” said Attleboro head coach Bri Bracken, whose team evened its record at 1-1. “I threw a couple of freshmen in there and the kids had to step up, and they did. They did their job, as Bill Belichick says. It was a good team win.”

