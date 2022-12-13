ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team took its first-ever win in its new home gym, turning back Mansfield High 63-53 Tuesday night.
“It was a good team win,” said Attleboro head coach Bri Bracken, whose team evened its record at 1-1. “I threw a couple of freshmen in there and the kids had to step up, and they did. They did their job, as Bill Belichick says. It was a good team win.”
The Bombardiers got out to an 11-point lead in the first half, first running off a 9-0 run before extending it to 11 at 17-6. A 9-0 Mansfield run to close out the first quarter and another Hornets’ 9-0 run in the second quarter saw the game tied up at 22-22. Attleboro battled back, showing grit and fight to keep the game in its favor at 31-29 entering the half.
The halftime score had Attleboro feeling good, especially after a big loss to Framingham last week to open the season. Bracken said the confidence from the first half carried the rest of the way and had a big part in the winning formula for the Bombardiers.
“It felt pretty good,” Bracken said. “Coming off a loss against Framingham, I was a little worried about their confidence, but they came out strong and that was huge confidence builder and I think that’s why we walked away with a W.”
Despite a Mansfield push to open the second half, Attleboro never backed down. Mansfield (0-1) led by five points off a combination of baskets and free throws by Abby Wager but the Bombardiers rallied back with an 11-1 stretch to close out the third quarter, holding a 45-40 lead into the final frame.
The lead was never matched in the fourth. Attleboro hit six of its last seven free throws and a Merry Bosh three to make it a five-point game helped extend the margin while Mansfield’s desperation heaves at the end weren’t enough.
“(Attleboro) had a lot of different people come in and make an impact,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “We’d make these big runs, but on our end, it was the mental mistakes. A huge advantage was they started on Friday and got those (first game) jitters out of the way. We had all of those jitters from a lot of different people.”
Mansfield was led in scoring by Abby Wager’s 22 points. Olivia Salisbury contributed 18 points, Kara Santos scored 11 and Ella Palanza had two points to round out scoring.
“Super proud of them. I think they made good adjustments,” McPherson said. “We suffered some preseason injuries and everyone’s healthy now, but it was kind of getting into game shape. I feel we’d get in a good run and then we’d need to shuffle somebody else in and then we’d have to readjust. ... (We made) just some costly mistakes.”
Bracken said a changed defensive scheme, along with Bosh’s 3-pointer, and Kayla Goldrick’s hustle plays in the second half, helped lock up the win. Goldrick led the Bombardiers with 17 points, followed by 15 each from Lily Routhier and Vanessa Ellis.
“We switched up the defense a little bit,” Bracken said. “They were shooting from the outside, not hitting, and just grabbing the rebound. Kayla came up huge in a stretch, and the heart and hustle she has, that’s why she’s a captain. She got rebounds. That Mary Bosh three, that helped us with the momentum.”
The win marked the first for the AHS girls program in its new gymnasium. Following its completion over the summer the school showcased the state-of-the-art school through the volleyball season, and saw the team run off a memorable season of success.
Bracken told her girls to make their mark on the gym on Tuesday night and they did, with Avery James netting the first points in the first official basketball game at the new school.
“I told the girls, even going back to the old gym when we played North, we’re the first varsity basketball team to use this gym, it’s huge,” Bracken. “They definitely did today.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.