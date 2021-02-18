NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team is grateful for having the opportunity to take the court for 13 games this season, and even happier to have nine wins among them.
The Bombardiers’ latest came Thursday with a 47-27 victory over arch-rival North Attleboro High Thursday at Ken Pickering Gymnasium for a season sweep of the Rocketeers.
“It was a great season for us, I didn’t know what to expect coming in,” Attleboro coach Marty Crowley said. “Our kids are very coachable.”
Nine players contributed points for Attleboro (9-4), which had posted a 51-41 win over the Big Red earlier in the season.
Junior center-forward Meg Gordon (13 points, nine rebounds), senior forward Emma Reilly (nine points, seven rebounds) and junior guard Hailey Perry (eight points) were prominent in their production for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro also received strong efforts from seniors Ryan Johnson (two points, four rebounds) and Gabby Bosh (four points, eight rebounds).
“They’re the reason our culture is the way and where it is,” Crowley said.
Other than North Attleboro sophomore Ava McKeon converting a loose ball situation into a three-point play to give the Rocketeers 5-4 lead four minutes into the first quarter, the Bombardiers led the rest of the way.
Attleboro again was boosted by its defensive prowess, limiting North to four points on 2-for-18 shooting in the second quarter and to merely two points, without a field goal in forcing eight third quarter turnovers.
The Bombardiers owned a 24-15 halftime lead and took a 33-17 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Bombardiers were so successful in neutralizing North’s offense that the Rocketeers went scoreless from the floor for a span of 13:41.
“Our defense was phenomenal, the kids really took to the challenge,” Crowley said.
North Attleboro senior Amanda Kaiser scored a team-best nine points in her final appearance for the Rocketeers (4-9). Senior captain Lydia Santos contributed seven points and five rebounds. McKeon finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
“We can’t find the bottom of the basket,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said after the Rocketeers converted few of Attleboro’s 25 turnovers.
Kaiser was closely guarded by Gordon and Bosh in the Bombardiers’ man-to-man scheme, limiting the Rocketeer to one field goal over the final three quarters.
“We picked up our defense toward the end of the season, but our offense (minus injured junior guard Summer Doherty) was not where I wanted it,” Correia said.
North Attleboro scored 11 first quarter points on 12 shots, with senior Siobhan Weir nailing a 3-pointer. The Rocketeers had closed the gap to 15-13 at the start of the second quarter when McKeon converted a third chance offensive rebound. North again closed to 21-15 when Santos scored in low.
Gordon scored four points and Hailey Perry hit a 3-pointer in an 11-3 Attleboro burst late in the first quarter for a 15-8 margin.
Gordon took over the second quarter by scoring six straight points, finishing off an offensive rebound, then taking a pair of passes from Reilly in low for buckets and creating a 21-13 Bombardier lead. Perry then knocked down another trifecta with 12 seconds left in the quarter.
“We were getting to the basket and not finishing,” Correia said. “We stop them and then we don’t take advantage by either throwing it away or banging it off the backboard.”
