ATTLEBORO — It’s eight wins and counting for the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team after the Bombardiers polished off arch-rival North Attleboro High, 53-41, Monday in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Attleboro (8-4) limited North to 17 points over the first 16 minutes, keeping Rocketeer senior sharpshooter Amanda Kaiser (13 points) out of the scorebook in the opening half.
At the other end of the floor, freshman guard Narissa Smith scored 10 points in the first quarter, freshman guard Kayla Goldrick took down seven rebounds in the first half while Meg Gordon and Emma Reilly combined for eight points and eight rebounds.
“North has a lot of scoring threats on their team, they can shoot from anywhere, they can score from anywhere,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said of the attention that the Bombardiers paid to their defensive assignments.
The Rocketeers did not shoot well in either the first (4-for-15) or second (3-for-14) quarters, falling behind 29-17 at the break.
“That was it, we didn’t finish,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said of the Rocketeers not being able to convert chances. “They were short on shots, they thought someone was going to come in and hit them. We were running the stuff we wanted to run, we were getting to the basket and couldn’t finish.”
Attleboro set the victory in motion early with a 7-0 lead. Senior center-forward Ryan Johnson (eight points, eight rebounds) scored in low, then Smith scored off of a steal and buried a 3-pointer from the right side.
Smith scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter, while Goldrick contributed three points and three rebounds.
Senior forward Reilly, (seven points, four rebounds) and junior center-forward Gordon (12 points, 10 rebounds) fueled the Bombardiers in the second quarter with four points apiece.
Reilly knocked down a 10-foot jumper off of a Smith pass, Goldrick converted an offensive rebound into two more points and Reilly finished off a fast break after a North turnover with Gordon assisting to build a 10-point lead.
“Defensively, we had some breakdowns,” Correia said. “We went over our ‘help defense’ against Gordon and Reilly, but it wasn’t enough.”
Kaiser tallied 13 second-half points (eight in the fourth quarter) for North (4-8). Lydia Santos scored seven of her 11 points for the Big Red in the first half. Senior Siobhan Weir (nine points, five rebounds), sophomore Ava McKeon (eight rebounds) and junior Carly Guertin (four points, four rebounds) also contributed to the Rocketeer cause.
North Attleboro closed the Bombardier lead to 32-25 four minutes into the second half as Weir and Kaiser hit 3-pointers. However, Gordon (eight points, two rebounds) asserted herself in the lane, finishing off a feed from Gabby Bosh and another from Smith as Attleboro took a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bombardiers then scored the first seven points of the final session to seal the outcome. Johnson scored inside off of Smith feed, Hailey Perry drilled a 3-pointer from the left with sister Lindsey Perry assisting, then Reilly cashed in on a pair of free throw chances.
“North is a good team, we were fortunate that we made more shots than them,” Crowley said. “We had way too many turnovers (17, 10 in the first half) to our liking and we rushed some things when we shouldn’t have. We had a lot of kids contribute.”
The Rocketeers and Bombardiers meet again Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
Mansfield 57, Taunton 40
TAUNTON — The Hornets concluded their season with a back-to-back sweep of the Tigers in Hockomock League action.
Ashley Santos tallied 17 points for the Hornets (7-5), who gained a 22-10 halftime lead. Kayla Vine hit three of the Hornets’ four 3-point field goals and finished with nine points.
Nine players produced points for Mansfield. The Hornets’ man-to-man defensive pressure limited Taunton to four field goals and 10 first half points.
Santos put Mansfield into the lead at intermission with five second quarter points and then kept the advantage in the Hornets’ favor with six third quarter points.
