ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team doubled up on Durfee High Monday night, winning 62-32, with a strong middle two quarters.
Attleboro trailed 10-9 after the first eight minutes, but pulled ahead for a 23-18 lead at halftime. Entering the final quarter, Attleboro had run away with the game, owning a 47-25 lead.
The Bombardiers were led in scoring by Vanessa Ellis and Kayla Goldrick, both with 17 points. Lily Routhier scored 14.
Attleboro (15-6) returns to the court against Abington on Wednesday.
Mansfield 57, Westford Academy 40
MANSFIELD — The Hornets got 30 points from Abby Wager in the win.
Bridget Hanley added seven points and Hallie Popat scored six.
Mansfield (12-6) faces Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.
Quincy 62, King Philip 48
NORWELL — King Philip pulled within two points in the second half, but was never able to gain the lead against the Presidents.
KP was led by Emily Sawyer’s 16 points and Jaclyn Bonner’s 12.
The Warriors play Newton North on Wednesday.