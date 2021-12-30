ATTLEBORO — As much athleticism as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team put on the court at Attleboro High Thursday, the Falcons played with energy, but were no match for Bombardiers’ senior center Meghan Gordon.
The Hockomock League All-Star and Southern New Hampshire College-bound Gordon prospered on the perimeter, in the paint and off the glass, totaling 28 points to go with 15 rebounds and six blocked shots as the Bombardiers coasted to a 75-45 blowout.
Gordon scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in the first quarter as the Bombardiers (3-3) held a 17-12 lead at the stop. She scored 13 of Attleboro’ 19 second quarter points as the Bombardiers led 36-28 at the intermission.
Gordon added six more points, including a 3-pointer during a 26-point fourth quarter, as the Bombardiers humbled the Falcons (2-4) into submission.
“I thought that we would give them a run,” D-R coach Chris Perron said of his Falcons, never owning a lead or tying the score despite a close first half. ‘We knew that Gordon and (Lindsey) Perry run their show, but (Lily) Froio had a good game, (Lily) Routhier had a good game, everybody else played well for Attleboro as well as their two best players — that’s why you win.”
Perry, the Bombardier senior captain and point guard, totaled 10 points and five rebounds. Routhier, the senior guard and transfer from the Wheeler School, totaled 10 points while senior center-forward Froio produced 12 points to go with six rebounds. Off the bench, 6-foot-1 freshman center-forward Vanessa Ellis added four points and six rebounds.
“Their role players played well,” Perron said of the Bombardiers. “We couldn’t make shots when we needed to make them and we didn’t have any answers defensively for Gordon, whether she was inside or outside.”
As much as Gordon influenced the outcome of the game in the Bombardiers’ factor, it was defense and her teammates who took a 49-34 lead into the final eight minutes.
“Gordon, not just the points, but her blocked shots and her defensive presence,” Attleboro coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken said of the Bombardiers’ lightning rod. “She’s tough to match up against.”
Sophomore center-forward Lucy Latour paced the Falcons with 13 points, while grabbing seven rebounds, while senior guard (soccer and softball star) Eliana Raposa.
An offensive rebound and basket by Froio put Attleboro into an early 8-3 lead, but Raposa hit a 3-pointer for the Falcons in response.
Gordon stole the Falcons’ thunder by drilling a 12-foot jumper from the right side after a Falcon turnover and then making a steal on the ensuing D-R inbounds pass for two more points and a 13-6 lead.
The Falcons responded with Ella Damon hitting a 3-pointer and her steal on the ensuing Attleboro possession resulting in two more points for Raposa, narrowing the Attleboro lead to 13-12.
But, Perry nailed a 14-foot jumper from the right side and Ellis scored off of a steal to give Attleboro a five-point lead at the end of the first session.
The Bombardiers then hit on eight of 16 shots from the floor during the second quarter, Gordon scoring the final 10 Attleboro points. Twice Gordon defied the D-R defense with drives to the basket, then she finished off passes from Routhier and Froio in low. And Gordon (five first half blocked shots) maintained her presence in the paint by converting an offensive rebound for two more points.
“I give D-R credit, they never gave up,” Bracken added. “We had contributions from a lot of kids, we shared the ball which was nice.”
Attleboro limited D-R to six third quarter points on 3-for-18 shooting, while Froio and Routhier each scored four points for the Bombardiers. Froio converted an offensive rebound and then scored in low off of an Avery Vieira feed. Routheir scored out of a loose ball situation for a 44-30 lead and then converted a Falcon turnover on a Gordon pass for the 15-point bulge.
“Gordon had a real nice first half, we tried to mix defenses,” Perron said. “That’s the value of having guards (Perry, Routhier) with experience, guards who can handle the ball.”
The Bombardiers are off until a Jan. 7 game at Milford, while D-R has a South Coast Conference game Tuesday at home against Somerset Berkley.
