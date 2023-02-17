NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team spoiled Senior Night for North Attleboro High as the Bombardiers raced to a 69-34 win Friday night at Pickering Gymnasium.

Prior to tipoff, North Attleboro honored its three seniors — Ava McKeon, Emma Hanwell and Kylie James — for their contributions across their high school basketball career.

