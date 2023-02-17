NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team spoiled Senior Night for North Attleboro High as the Bombardiers raced to a 69-34 win Friday night at Pickering Gymnasium.
Prior to tipoff, North Attleboro honored its three seniors — Ava McKeon, Emma Hanwell and Kylie James — for their contributions across their high school basketball career.
While McKeon led the Rocketeers in scoring with 15 points in their season finale, it wasn’t nearly enough as Attleboro roared to a 34-17 halftime lead.
North Attleboro (6-14) hung with Attleboro (14-6) early on, trading baskets until the final minutes of the first quarter where Attleboro got on a 13-3 run to flip an 8-7 deficit to a 20-11 lead, which was never challenged the rest of the way as the Bombardiers worked in sync.
By the end of the third quarter, Attleboro held a 55-19 lead, leaving North head coach Nikki Correia to admit that no matter what her team did in regards to a defensive scheme, it wasn’t going to hold Attleboro back.
“I can’t be more blunt — I don’t think it would have mattered anything else we did, or changed up,” Correia said. “They were shooting lights out, every one of them. Everything they did just worked. They played a complete game and they’re going to be tough in the playoffs.”
Attleboro appears to be hitting its stride. Coming off a loss to Franklin on Tuesday in which the Bombardiers lost a chance to clinch the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division, they rebounded against the Rocketeers to keep their playoff status a lock.
“I think that was the best basketball we played,” Attleboro head coach Bri Bracken said in reference to Tuesday’s loss. “I told the girls (the losses) don’t define our season and let’s just keep playing our basketball. Tonight, we did that.”
The Bombardiers kept up the pressure on offense into the second half, working in Vanessa Ellis significantly by design. Her team-high 17 points were all scored in the second half.
“I was trying to get her more involved,” Bracken said. “I think her confidence went down a little bit, but I told her she’s a great player and go get your touches and play your game.”
Despite the loss, Correia said that the pregame recognition for her senior trio took some of the sting out of the final score.
“I can’t say enough about all three of them,” Correia said. “I’ve been here eight years, but it started four years ago when I joined varsity. (Ava McKeon) started with me, and I brought her up as a freshman to varsity. She does everything on the floor. Emma, played JV until last year, and she does everything I asked of her. You wouldn’t see it in the stat sheet, but she was the one going for the ball and doing the little extra things we needed.
“Kylie James was another girl who came into varsity this year and sometimes didn’t get in all the time I’d like to get her in, but when she did, she fought hard and worked hard. Three great kids. They’re going to really be missed.”
The Bombardiers host Durfee Monday on their own Senior Night.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.