FALL RIVER — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team could not have gotten off to a slower start, facing a 12-0 deficit with barely four minutes played in its non-league game at Durfee High Monday.
The Bombardiers then used a 24-point second quarter to gain a 20-point lead by intermission and rout the Hilltoppers 63-35 for victory No. 5 of the season.
Senior guard Nyah Thomas scored 13 of her 17 points during AHS’ second-quarter surge, carrying the Bombardiers into a 36-16 lead by halftime. AHS took a 46-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Lillian Froio scored a career high 22 points for AHS (5-7), scoring 10 first-half points, then 12 more in the second half. All told, nine players contributed points for AHS, while Hailey Perry and Emma Reilly supplied some key energy.
“Our intensity lifted,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said of the Bombardiers recovering from a 19-12 deficit after the first quarter, limiting the Hilltoppers to just 16 points over the final 24 minutes. The Bombardiers next host Sharon Tuesday.
