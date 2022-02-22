ATTLEBORO — Going into their final regular season game on Wednesday, both the Attleboro High and the North Attleboro High girls basketball teams are looking to go out on top.
“The game will be pretty competitive, as North’s our big-time rival,” Attleboro coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken said. “Anytime we get together and play, it’s always a battle.”
Adding to the electricity for the 6 p.m. tipoff is the realization that with the Attleboro High boys basketball team having already played its final home game on Monday, Wednesday night’s match-up will mark the last regular season basketball game that will ever be played in Attleboro High School’s Large Gymnasium.
Beginning next year, the Bombardiers’ regular season games will be hosted in the gymnasium of the new, $260 million high school, which is currently scheduled to open for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
“It’s going to be an interesting one tomorrow because it’s the last time playing on the floor at Attleboro,” said North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima-Correia, an Attleboro alumnus. “I got my 1,000 points at Attleboro. It’s going to be emotional for the seniors who are going to be done, and it’s going to be emotional for a lot of people being in that gym for the last time before they move to the new school.”
“Knowing that it is the last regular season game in the home gym, it gives you goosebumps,” said Hochwarter-Bracken, also an Attleboro alumnus. “I’m hoping that it feeds energy and makes the kids play with everything they’ve got.”
Lima-Correia anticipates a thrilling night on the court as well.
“I think we match up really well with them,” Lima-Correia said. “It’s a nice, healthy rivalry.”
The last time the Bombardiers (15-6, 12-4 Hockomock) and the Rocketeers (4-15, 3-13 Hockomock) met on the court back in December, the Bombardiers took the Hockomock League clash, 41-30.
Having already clinched a postseason tournament berth, Hochwarter-Bracken said the Bombardiers will be looking to secure another win against the Rocketeers, with the hopes of bettering their power ranking.
“It’s still a big game no matter what, so we still need to get and fight for a win,” Hochwarter-Bracken said.