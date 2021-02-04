ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team took the early lead, limited the long-range potential of the unbeaten Franklin High Panthers to one 3-pointer in each half and held the Panthers to 15 points below their season scoring average.
But that still was not enough for the Bombardiers as they fell to the Panthers, 47-28 in their Hockomock League game Thursday.
Attleboro held the Panthers to a pair of field goals for the first five minutes of the game and to 2-for-14 shooting behind their man-to-man defense in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Bombardiers (5-3) went scoreless in the second quarter, unable to convert on any of their 13 shots from the floor.
“They challenge you on every possession, on every rotation,” Attleboro coach Marty Crowley said of the Panthers’ prowess at the defensive end of the floor. “We got a lot of good looks and we just didn’t finish.”
The Bombardiers didn’t help themselves by misfiring on a trio of first quarter free throws, and five more in the third quarter.
While nine Attleboro players scored, nobody reached double digits. Junior Avery Vieira nailed a pair of fourth quarter 3-pointers for the Bombardiers and led the way with six points. Meg Gordon had seven rebounds and two blocked shots, Emma Reilly had four rebounds and Narissa Smith collected three.
The Panthers (10-0) had routed the Bombardiers by a 37-point margin on Tuesday, limiting Attleboro to its lowest offensive output (27 points) of the season. The Panthers have been allowing an average of just 31 points per game.
Franklin limited the Bombardiers to their second-lowest output at home with dominating man-to-man defense.
“You can’t score three points over 16 minutes and expect to win against anybody,” Crowley said of Attleboro’s total over the second and third quarters, shooting 1-for-27 during that span.
Meanwhile, the Panthers scored 10 of their 13 first quarter points in the paint and all 14 second quarter points in the paint.
Olivia Quinn (16 points, eight rebounds) scored six first quarter points, while Brigid Early (six points, 11 rebounds) had five of her eight first half rebounds over the first eight minutes.
Quinn tallied six second quarter points for the Panthers, with Franklin converting seven of 15 shots to take a 27-12 halftime lead.
In the first quarter, Attleboro’s Hailey Perry knocked down a trifecta from the right side to cut the gap to 11-8. Reilly then hit two free throws and Ryan Johnson scored in low off of a Kayla Goldrick feed to make it a 13-12 margin after one quarter.
Smith scored on a drive to the basket a minute into the third quarter, the lone field goal for Attleboro in the second and third quarters.
“We got good looks, but we didn’t finish,” Crowley said. “They have more size than us too inside. We did a better job defensively than we did the other night. We fought hard for all 32 minutes.”
Attleboro takes on Taunton Wednesday.
