ATTLEBORO — Since losing a decision to crosstown rival, and then-unbeaten, Bishop Feehan High, the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team has been playing at near-peak performance.
The Bombardiers recorded their seventh straight victory Tuesday night with a 61-32 conquest of Sharon High in a Hockomock League game.
Senior center-forward Meg Gordon supplied 31 points, including 18 in the first half as the Bombardiers assumed a 33-17 lead at intermission. Gordon also chipped in six rebounds.
The Bombardiers have taken good practice habits into positive game performances.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” AHS coach Bri Bracken explained. “We’re on a good momentum swing right now — everyone is contributing.”
AHS had seven players contribute points in the spree with senior captain and guard Lindsey Perry (seven points, four rebounds), sophomore Kayla Goldrick (nine points, four assists) and sophomore Rylie Camacho (seven points, three rebounds, three assists) all factoring prominently.
The Bombardiers (9-2) have scored 50 points or more in winning six of their past seven outings, taking double digit margins of victory in six of those games.
“We have a lot of bench energy, it’s everything,” Bracken said of the performances at both ends of the floor.
Attleboro never trailed in the contest, scoring the final 11 points of the first quarter — four by Perry and three by Gordon. But it was the Bombardiers’ intensity on defense which resulted in eight straight points off of four straight Sharon miscues. Twice Perry converted turnovers into drives to the basket. Lily Routhier forced another steal and nailed a 10-foot jumper and on the ensuing possession by Sharon, resulting in another turnover, Goldrick converted that into a fast-break bucket.
Gordon scored eight first quarter points as the Bombardiers hit on nine of 14 shots and converted nine Eagle turnovers in to 14 points.
Gordon added 10 more points in the second quarter, turning another steal by Routhier into two points, converting an offensive rebound for a 27-13 AHS advantage and then drilling two of her four 3-pointers.
That trend continued to start the third quarter as Goldrick drilled a 3-pointer on AHS’ first possesssion, then Gordon hit a baseline jumper off of a Camacho feed. Gordon and Camacho then set up fast-break buckets for Camacho and Goldrick respectively, with the Bombardiers owning a 42-19 advantage at the three-minute mark.
Attleboro scored the final 15 points of the game as Gordon hit a 3-pointer off of a Goldrick feed, knocked down a 16-footer and then took passes from Routhier and Avery Vieira for driving layups.
“We have really good chemistry right now,” Bracken said. “This is a good practice time, high energy and it’s fun.”
The Bombardiers are on the road Friday at Mansfield.